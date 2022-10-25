ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
104.1 WIKY

Riot police deploy in Iranian cities as people gather for Amini’s memorial

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian riot police deployed in large numbers in Mahsa Amini’s home town of Saqez on Wednesday, witnesses said, after activists called for protests across the country to mark 40 days since she died in detention over her “inappropriate attire”. Witnesses in the capital...
104.1 WIKY

Iran says attack on shrine will not go unanswered -Tasnim

DUBAI (Reuters) – The attack on a Shiraz shrine will not go unanswered, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency, after a “takfiri” gunman shot at pilgrims praying at the Shah Cheragh shrine. “Experience shows that Iran’s enemies, after failing...
104.1 WIKY

Burkina Faso not planning to hire Russian fighters like Mali – U.S. diplomat

DAKAR (Reuters) – Burkina Faso’s interim President Ibrahim Traore has assured U.S. diplomats that he has no intention of inviting Russian Wagner forces to fight militants in the country, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday. There has been concern that Burkina Faso might...
104.1 WIKY

Russia’s parliament passes law banning ‘LGBT propaganda’ between adults

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s parliament passed a law on Thursday expanding an existing ban on promoting “LGBT propaganda” to children by banning it among people of all ages. Under the new law, passed in its first reading by the State Duma, any event or act regarded...

