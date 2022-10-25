Police went to a location at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who tossed coffee from her car onto another who was on the sidewalk. She said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed was not delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking, stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk. A car pulled up behind the stopped car. The victim waved them on. At that point the car pulled to the right side of the stopped car. There was a passenger in the front seat who threw hot coffee on her. It landed on her arm and shirt. The coffee appeared to be from a Speedway gas station. The cup was still on the tree lawn. The other woman did not see the suspect throw the coffee and cup because she was on the other side of the street. The victim, however, provided the license plate number. The officer tried calling the car’s owner, but the phone number was no longer in use. The victim was willing to press charges if the suspect was found.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO