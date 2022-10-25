Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, among highest ever: Here are Monday’s numbers

(NEXSTAR) – Before Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $625 million, one of the highest in the lottery game’s history.

If a ticket matches all six numbers listed below, the winner will take home the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot on record .

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54, and Powerball number 16.

The jackpot jumped ahead of the drawing from the $610 million it was estimated to be after Saturday’s drawing went without a winner.

Despite a $15 million increase, this Powerball jackpot ranks behind the $632.6 million split between winners in California and Wisconsin earlier this year.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN) $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI) $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA) $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD) $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA) $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY) $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI) $625 Million (Estimated): Oct. 24, 2022 $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013 (FL) $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

The current jackpot has been building since early August when a ticket in Pennsylvania landed a $206.9 million prize.

If you’re lucky enough to win the jackpot, you can receive your pot as an annuity (30 graduated payments over 29 years) or as a lump sum. According to Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of $299.8 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play, and drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In September, two Illinois winners claimed the historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn in July. It was the nation’s thir d -largest lottery prize.

