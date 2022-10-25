ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'I've been an isolated loner my entire life': New details emerge about Central VPA gunman

ST. LOUIS — New details have emerged about the gunman who killed two and injured six others Monday morning in a shooting at a south St. Louis high school. Police identified the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School gunman as 19-year-old Orlando Harris during a news conference Monday evening. Harris graduated from the high school in 2021 and had no criminal history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Armed suspects rob St. Louis nonprofit that works to curb violence

ST. LOUIS — A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night after two armed suspects entered the office of a St. Louis nonprofit and demanded the man's wallet. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a “hold-up” at about 10:35 p.m. Friday at the Cure Violence office located at 5504 Natural Bridge Rd.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy