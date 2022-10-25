Read full article on original website
Illinois Football traveling to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois football will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska this weekend to take on the Cornhuskers. Illinois will enter this game with a 6-1 season record, with a 3-1 record against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska on the other hand enters with a 3-4 record, winning two out of their last three games.
Planned Parenthood expands in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — One month ago, Planned Parenthood of Illinois opened its abortion clinic expansion at the Champaign Health Center in Champaign Illinois. The expansion opened on the same day Indiana announced its state ban on abortion law, which was going into effect. The expansion was a renovation...
Man shot multiple times in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
YMCA center welcoming kids to protect them from gun violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Stephens Family YMCA working to keep young people in Champaign from getting involved with gun violence through the new "Y on the Fly" center. It was brought to fruition through grants and is bringing resources to them without going far from home. Chief Executive...
Lincoln Heritage Museum hosts trick-or-treating with Abe
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Families could have gotten some trick-or-treating done early and also learned about the nation's 16th president. On Saturday, the Lincoln Heritage Museum hosted its trick-or-treat with Abe event. The goal of the vent was to get kids engaged with history. Kids were given an immersive...
National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. Several organizations across numerous communities will have drop boxes placed so that individuals can anonymously and safely drop off unused or expired RX medications. Some organizations, such as OSF Healthcare, offer this service all year long.
Man accused of trespassing, discharging fire extinguishers at U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is facing charges after police say he trespassed on the University of Illinois property and discharged fire extinguishers outside a U of I building. Police say it happened Monday morning after a U of I employee reported someone had discharged four fire extinguishers...
Tuscola paraprofessionals negotiating new contract for months
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — On Monday evening paraprofessionals and supporters in the Tuscola community gathered at the school board meeting in red, to show support to the paras. Last year, Tuscola's paraprofessionals created a union, the Tuscola Education Support Professionals Association (TESPA) and have been negotiating a new contract since February of this year.
Decatur Police release camera footage of two officers and a suspect shot
DECATUR, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police released the videos of two officers and a suspect shot earlier this month. The suspect, Jamontey Neal, was killed after a traffic stop turned into a shooting. The videos from the Decatur Police captured the incident on both in-car and dashboard cameras and...
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
