Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Reggie Wayne's Old Comment On Matt Ryan Goes Viral

Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne was excited about the team's acquisition of Matt Ryan during the 2022 offseason. In fact, Wayne paid Ryan the ultimate compliment back in May when he compared him to franchise great Peyton Manning. "It almost makes me want to throw up, he reminds...
theScore

NFL trade deadline big board: The 20 most appealing trade chips

The NFL trading season ends Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET. Let's examine the 20 most appealing trade chips ahead of the deadline. * Quinn was reportedly traded to the Eagles on Wednesday for a fourth-round pick. The chips. Roquan Smith. Smith pushed for an exit from Chicago in...
WDEF

Ryan Tannehill ‘Doing Good’ One Day After Ankle Injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel says that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is doing “good” and progressing a day after leaving the stadium with a fourth straight victory and his right foot in a walking boot. The first test will come Wednesday for Tannehill, and several...
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins work out former Patriots Super Bowl hero

The Miami Dolphins worked out a handful of players on Tuesday, including former New England Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler. Miami worked out five players — two on defense and three on offense. Butler was the biggest name of the group. In addition to Butler, the Dolphins worked...
FanSided

3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
ClutchPoints

Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
Yardbarker

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson done for year with ruptured patellar

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without cornerback J.C. Jackson for the rest of the season. According to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Jackson ruptured his patellar tendon in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was carted off the field on Sunday, with his knee placed in an air...
Yardbarker

14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings

Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week. After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings. Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report. DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J....
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Mike Williams, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos QB Russell Wilson spoke to OLB Bradley Chubb and WR Jerry Jeudy about trade rumors surrounding them, saying: “Don’t take offense to it.” (Aric DiLalla) Wilson when asked if he could play right now without any limitations: “I feel great. I’ll be ready to rock.” (James Palmer)

