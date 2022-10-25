Read full article on original website
Panthers Name Starting QB vs. Falcons; Who Gets The Nod?
The Atlanta Falcons will face PJ Walker Sunday in the NFC South matchup.
Reggie Wayne's Old Comment On Matt Ryan Goes Viral
Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne was excited about the team's acquisition of Matt Ryan during the 2022 offseason. In fact, Wayne paid Ryan the ultimate compliment back in May when he compared him to franchise great Peyton Manning. "It almost makes me want to throw up, he reminds...
Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?
What is it the Bills want in a trade for a running back? Cam Akers? Then ... why not just keep Zack Moss?
Colts QB Matt Ryan Speaks Out About Being Benched
The Indianapolis Colts came into the 2022 season with some high aspirations as some viewed them as a dark horse to contend for the Super Bowl. A big reason for that was their acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan, who many believed was a sizable upgrade over Carson Wentz, who was the starter last season.
Falcons 'moving in the right direction,' says owner Arthur Blank
The owner of the Falcons joined The Steakhouse on Monday to discuss the state of the franchise. Overall, Arthur Blank is pleased with the team’s direction after a strong start to Arthur Smith’s second season
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
theScore
NFL trade deadline big board: The 20 most appealing trade chips
The NFL trading season ends Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. ET. Let's examine the 20 most appealing trade chips ahead of the deadline. * Quinn was reportedly traded to the Eagles on Wednesday for a fourth-round pick. The chips. Roquan Smith. Smith pushed for an exit from Chicago in...
WDEF
Ryan Tannehill ‘Doing Good’ One Day After Ankle Injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel says that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is doing “good” and progressing a day after leaving the stadium with a fourth straight victory and his right foot in a walking boot. The first test will come Wednesday for Tannehill, and several...
Dolphins work out former Patriots Super Bowl hero
The Miami Dolphins worked out a handful of players on Tuesday, including former New England Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler. Miami worked out five players — two on defense and three on offense. Butler was the biggest name of the group. In addition to Butler, the Dolphins worked...
3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
Yardbarker
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson done for year with ruptured patellar
The Los Angeles Chargers will be without cornerback J.C. Jackson for the rest of the season. According to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Jackson ruptured his patellar tendon in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was carted off the field on Sunday, with his knee placed in an air...
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders had four players miss practice on Wednesday due to illnesses.
Yardbarker
14 Players Land on Cardinals' First Injury Report vs. Vikings
Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have over 10 players on their injury report for an eight consecutive week. After a long weekend, the Cardinals returned to practice on Wednesday in their preparations for the Minnesota Vikings. Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report. DNP- Max Garcia, Dennis Gardeck, Rodney Hudson, D.J....
David Njoku, TE among top Cleveland receivers, expected to miss Bengals-Browns MNF game
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, who trails only the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and the Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews among NFL tight ends in receiving yards this season, is expected to be sidelined for 2-5 weeks with a high ankle sprain, according to a report Monday via Twitter from ESPN's Adam Schefter. ...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Mike Williams, Chargers, Raiders
Broncos QB Russell Wilson spoke to OLB Bradley Chubb and WR Jerry Jeudy about trade rumors surrounding them, saying: “Don’t take offense to it.” (Aric DiLalla) Wilson when asked if he could play right now without any limitations: “I feel great. I’ll be ready to rock.” (James Palmer)
Texans vs. Titans: Derrick Henry & 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines
The Houston Texans will go all-out to stop Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, but other challenges await.
