Georgia State

EPA recommends Louisiana state agencies consider relocating elementary school students over toxic chemical exposure

The Environmental Protection Agency is recommending that Louisiana health and environmental officials consider relocating students from an elementary school near a chemical plant after the federal agency found the children may be exposed to harmful levels of toxins, according to a letter obtained by CNN. In the "Letter of Concern"...
As Texas police leader gives an update today on Uvalde school massacre response, victims' relatives are expected to urge his ouster

The Texas Department of Public Safety's top official is due to deliver Thursday the first formal, public update to his agency's oversight panel on its officers' actions during the May massacre at a Uvalde elementary school, with families of the victims, furious over the response, expected to attend the meeting and call on him to resign.
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year

After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday. The diver, who is a private business operator at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, found the bone in the Callville Bay area of Lake Mead on October 17, according to park spokesperson Stefani Dawn. The next day, a park dive team searched the area and "confirmed the finding of human skeletal remains," Dawn said.

