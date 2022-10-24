Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
EPA recommends Louisiana state agencies consider relocating elementary school students over toxic chemical exposure
The Environmental Protection Agency is recommending that Louisiana health and environmental officials consider relocating students from an elementary school near a chemical plant after the federal agency found the children may be exposed to harmful levels of toxins, according to a letter obtained by CNN. In the "Letter of Concern"...
Henry County Daily Herald
As Texas police leader gives an update today on Uvalde school massacre response, victims' relatives are expected to urge his ouster
The Texas Department of Public Safety's top official is due to deliver Thursday the first formal, public update to his agency's oversight panel on its officers' actions during the May massacre at a Uvalde elementary school, with families of the victims, furious over the response, expected to attend the meeting and call on him to resign.
Henry County Daily Herald
California doctor faces involuntary manslaughter charge in 2019 death of jail inmate
A doctor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate at a detention facility in Southern California in November 2019, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office. Elisa Serna, 24, was an inmate at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee when...
Henry County Daily Herald
Arkansas biker erupts in flames after being tased during chase with state police
An Arkansas man is in the hospital -- but expected to recover -- after he was engulfed by a fireball when he was tased by state police while wearing a backpack with a gallon of gasoline inside, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police. Around 1:18 a.m. on...
Henry County Daily Herald
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday. The diver, who is a private business operator at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, found the bone in the Callville Bay area of Lake Mead on October 17, according to park spokesperson Stefani Dawn. The next day, a park dive team searched the area and "confirmed the finding of human skeletal remains," Dawn said.
Comments / 0