Mississippi State

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (four, four, eight; FB: three) (nine, one, eight, five; FB: three) (six, nine, eight, five; FB: one) (nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $800,000,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
LSU: Feral hogs cost Louisiana farmers $91 million in damages

From rooting up crops to destroying farm infrastructure, Louisiana’s growing population of feral hogs causes $91.1 million in damage to agricultural and timber lands each year, according to a newly released LSU AgCenter estimate. Based on responses to a 2021 survey, the study found that hog damage costs landowners...
LOUISIANA STATE
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Greenwood Commonwealth. October 21, 2022. Editorial: Where’s GOP Outrage On Welfare Scandal?. Republican lawmakers in Mississippi have been curiously disinterested — or at least seemingly so — in the massive welfare scandal initially exposed by another Republican, State Auditor Shad White. How come? Why is it that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

