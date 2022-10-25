ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IL

Variety of activities planned to celebrate Halloween

By By Crystal Wimberly
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 2 days ago
A large variety of activities have been planned across Lawrence County to celebrate the upcoming Halloween holiday on Monday, Oct. 31.
Festivities begin on Thursday, Oct. 27 when the Lawrence County Health Department will host its first annual Trunk or Treat event at its new location, 2101 James Street in Lawrenceville. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m.
On Friday, Oct. 28, Amazing Grace Community Church in Lawrenceville will host a Trunk or Treat event from 6-8 p.m. which features candy, games, hot chocolate, caramel apples, a fire truck and more. The church is located at 1903 15th Street.
On Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, the Halloween Haunted Trails will be held at the St. Francisville River Camp beginning at 7 p.m. and ending when there is no one left in line. The cost to attend is $5 per person and all proceeds will be used to buy Christmas presents for local children in need. There will be a fire for roasting hot dogs and s’mores and coffee, hot chocolate and soda will also be served.
Route One Variety will hold a Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature hot dogs, drinks, chips and cupcakes which is free of charge for all children attending. Children will also receive treat bags. Route One Variety is located at 401 15th Street in Lawrenceville.
Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31, will see the cities of Lawrenceville, Bridgeport, St. Francisville and Sumner hold Trick or Treat hours from 5-8 p.m. All residents wishing to welcome trick or treaters should leave their porch lights on during the designated times.
Also on Halloween night:
The annual Trunk of Treat, sponsored by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and Lawrence County Memorial Hospital, will welcome local businesses to set up for the event which is planned for 5-7 p.m. at the parking garage located on the corner of 11th and Walnut streets in Lawrenceville.
Parrott Real Estate will hold its third annual Trick or Treat event at the Lawrenceville City Park Pavilion from 5-8 p.m. The event includes spooky treats, drinks and photos. Costumes are encouraged.
Shiloh Baptist Church will be hosting a Trunk or Treat at the W.B. Gray building on Main Street in Bridgeport from 5-8 p.m.
The Lawrenceville Free Methodist Church will hold its annual “Indoor Trunk or Treat” from 5-8 p.m. in the church fellowship hall located at 1006 Maple Street.
The Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat Halloween party from 5-8 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The event will feature chili and hot dogs along with candy for the children.
New Hope Christian Church will present its Fall Carnival at Bridgeport Grade School from 5-7 p.m.
Aperion Care in Bridgeport will hold a Trunk or Treat from 5-8 p.m. in the parking lot at 900 East Corporation Street. The event will feature candy stations from trunks and tents as well as a pumpkin decorating station (while supplies last).
Additional Halloween safe stops in the city of Bridgeport include:
• Bailey’s Salon and Spa
• Bridgeport Assembly of God
• Bridgeport Fire Dept. and Police Dept. at the fire station
• Citizen’s National Bank
• Fountain Family Worship Center (6-8 p.m.)
• Free Methodist Church, Jennings Street
• Jay’s Tavern (inside or side window)
• Moose Lodge Trunk or Treat
• People’s State Bank (during business hours)
• Sonrise Community Church (Church Street)
The Lawrence Public Library in Lawrenceville will be handing out free Halloween books and snacks through Monday, Oct. 31 during regular business hours.

