ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
ComicBook

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth

Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic

Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer

We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Disney Reportedly Wants Kathleen Kennedy to Stop Announcing New Projects

Disney is reportedly taking a "do or do not" approach to Star Wars and pressing pause on formally announcing new projects and creators amid a stagnant film slate. The storied franchise has been on a theatrical hiatus since the release of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final Skywalker Saga film, shifting focus to the television side of the galaxy far, far away with acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Andor. Following word that LOST and Star Trek scribe Damon Lindelof is scripting yet another untitled Star Wars film, insider Matthew Belloni's Puck News reports Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been "advised" by Disney to "stop announcing projects and creative partners."
411mania.com

Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains

Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
ComicBook

Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion

A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Battle Damage With Sero

My Hero Academia might focus on heroes including Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, along with villains such as Shigaraki and All For One, but there are countless young heroes fighting the good fight. One such is hero the cellophane crime-fighter known as Sero, with one cosplayer imagining a battle-damaged iteration of the character as the Final Arc unfurls in the manga's pages and the Paranormal Liberation War takes place in the anime adaptation's sixth season.
hotnewhiphop.com

Marvel Shares Trailer For “The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special”

Marvel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”. Marvel has shared the official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set to hit Disney+ later this year. The special stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Kevin Bacon.
24/7 Wall St.

When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters

Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
Collider

New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Images Hint at Trouble For the Superheroes

Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.
hypebeast.com

Marvel Studios Drops 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Official Trailer and Poster

Following a leak, Marvel Studios has now dropped the official trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Originally shown as the recent D23 Expo event, the latest official look serves to build anticipation for the film set to introduce Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The over two-minute trailer...
ComicBook

Doctor Strange: Charlize Theron Worried Marvel Could Change Their Mind About Her Future

Could Marvel change its mind regarding Charlize Theron's future as Clea from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? You never know when it comes to Marvel Studios, according to Theron. The actress made a surprise appearance as the sorcerer Clea in the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recruiting Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange to fix an incursion, one of the main multiversal plot points of the Doctor Strange sequel. One can imagine Clea will return in a Marvel project down the line, but the actress isn't giving away any clues regarding Clea's future.
ComicBook

Marvel's Casting Director Sarah Finn Defends Decision Against Recasting Black Panther After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Ever since fans got their first look at Robert Downey, Jr. in the role of Iron Man, almost nobody in Hollywood has been as consistently praised as Marvel's casting director, Sarah Finn. Working with filmmakers, Finn has helped crack the code for some of the most iconic characters in pop culture, and along the way, has helped transform a number of character actors into stars and stars into household names. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though, Marvel and Finn had a challenge: how do you move forward without Chadwick Boseman, whose powerful and earnest performance as T'Challa totally defined the first film?

Comments / 0

Community Policy