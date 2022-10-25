ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (four, four, eight; FB: three) (nine, one, eight, five; FB: three) (six, nine, eight, five; FB: one) (nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $800,000,000.
LSU: Feral hogs cost Louisiana farmers $91 million in damages

From rooting up crops to destroying farm infrastructure, Louisiana’s growing population of feral hogs causes $91.1 million in damage to agricultural and timber lands each year, according to a newly released LSU AgCenter estimate. Based on responses to a 2021 survey, the study found that hog damage costs landowners...
Rapid Deployment Solutions and M-Files Announce Sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion – Miami

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS), in partnership with M-Files, a global leader in information management, is announcing its sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion on December 8, 2022, in Miami, FL. Each year, Special Olympics Florida serves nearly 60,000 athletes from Key West to Pensacola. Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, serving athletes in all 50 U.S. states and over 190 Countries.
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Greenwood Commonwealth. October 21, 2022. Editorial: Where’s GOP Outrage On Welfare Scandal?. Republican lawmakers in Mississippi have been curiously disinterested — or at least seemingly so — in the massive welfare scandal initially exposed by another Republican, State Auditor Shad White. How come? Why is it that...
