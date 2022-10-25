The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be tanking this season, right? Not so fast. This team certainly looks like a contender for a play-in spot. The Jazz have a new coach, Will Hardy, who is doing an excellent job of deploying personnel and developing the players on his roster. Look at Lauri Markkanen, for example. He never found a groove in Chicago or Cleveland, but Markkanen has thrived for the Jazz in the first few games of the season. He was a legitimately dominant offensive player in Utah’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday. He looks far better than he did in his previous NBA seasons. If this is the player Utah will have for the vast majority of the regular season, the Jazz’s upside increases significantly. The same can be said for a few other players on the roster who looked better than they have in the past. Mike Conley is still a solid floor leader for this team, getting everyone organized, and Jordan Clarkson is the fearless shooter-scorer who can catch fire and cause problems for opposing defenses. So what if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are gone? The Jazz have instantly made themselves a tough team to play. The possibility of winning 40 games does not seem ludicrous at this point.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO