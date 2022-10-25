Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
Jazz hold off Rockets to improve to 4-1
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The season is only five games old, but the Utah Jazz are tied for the top of the Western Conference. Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. The Jazz are now 4-1 to start the season, tied with Portland atop […]
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Anthony Edwards seen running stairs late night at Target Center
Edwards gave the world a glimpse of his work ethic.
No longer unbeaten, Jazz to seek revenge on Rockets
The Utah Jazz do not have to wait long for a shot at avenging their first loss of the season. In a rematch of Monday's game at Houston, a 114-108 win for the Rockets, the Jazz will host the second leg of a home-and-home Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.
Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
Markkanen has 24 points in Jazz’s 109-101 win over Rockets
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points — hitting five 3-pointers — and had six assists for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley added in 14 points apiece.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be tanking this season, right? Not so fast. This team certainly looks like a contender for a play-in spot. The Jazz have a new coach, Will Hardy, who is doing an excellent job of deploying personnel and developing the players on his roster. Look at Lauri Markkanen, for example. He never found a groove in Chicago or Cleveland, but Markkanen has thrived for the Jazz in the first few games of the season. He was a legitimately dominant offensive player in Utah’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday. He looks far better than he did in his previous NBA seasons. If this is the player Utah will have for the vast majority of the regular season, the Jazz’s upside increases significantly. The same can be said for a few other players on the roster who looked better than they have in the past. Mike Conley is still a solid floor leader for this team, getting everyone organized, and Jordan Clarkson is the fearless shooter-scorer who can catch fire and cause problems for opposing defenses. So what if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are gone? The Jazz have instantly made themselves a tough team to play. The possibility of winning 40 games does not seem ludicrous at this point.
Utah hosts Houston in conference matchup
Houston Rockets (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Houston will play. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.
Late goal propels Briarcrest into girls state soccer finals
The Saints will play for a girls soccer Division 2-AA state title Friday, Oct. 28.
NBA Scores: Frustrated Klay Thompson’s first NBA ejection leads to Golden State Warriors big loss
The second TNT Tuesday of the young NBA season featured the only close game of the night during the early window. Luka Doncic is great but the Dallas Mavericks are going to need to give him more help. That sure sounds familiar. In case you missed anything, here’s the scores...
BC looks to continue dominance of UConn as NE series resumes
Boston College (2-5) at UConn (3-5), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network) Line: Boston College by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Boston College leads 12-0-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. This will mark the first matchup between the New England schools since 2017. BC has dominated the...
