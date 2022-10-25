While Jack Nicholson doesn't appear in the 2019 The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, his character Jack Torrance does. Played by Henry Thomas in the film, he appears as the bartender, an apparition calling himself Lloyd and tries to get the adult and now sober Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) to drink as he looks eerily like Jack. It's a surprising moment, and Thomas appearance as Jack is somewhat eerie and considering that Nicholson made role of Jack such an iconic one, stepping into it for the prequel had to be a bit daunting. However, for Thomas, his approach was that he didn't want to attempt to impersonate Nicholson. The actor explained in a conversation for the 40th anniversary of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial that he took on the role as the apparition's impression, doing whatever it takes to pull Danny in.

