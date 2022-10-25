DETROIT-- The Detroit Red Wings had their season-opening five-game point streak end in a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night. After captain Dylan Larkin opened the scoring with a first-period goal for the second time in as many games, the Devils responded with four straight goals over the first two frames. Dominik Kubalik cut Detroit's deficit in half, 4-2, in the third, but New Jersey netted a pair later in the period to hand the Red Wings (3-1-2; 8 points) their first regulation loss of the season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO