3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Yardbarker
Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
Sprong has 3 points, Kraken start fast in 5-1 win vs Sabres
Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
Yardbarker
Things looking up for Kings ahead of Jets matchup
Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan is beginning to like what he sees from his team. He'll look for more reasons to be optimistic when the Kings host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Los Angeles played its best game of the season on Tuesday in a 4-2 win against...
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Bruins prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Detroit Red Wings travel to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden for an original six showcase. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Bruins prediction and pick. The Red Wings are coming off a 6-2 loss to the New...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall to Devils, 6-2, in first regulation loss of season
DETROIT-- The Detroit Red Wings had their season-opening five-game point streak end in a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night. After captain Dylan Larkin opened the scoring with a first-period goal for the second time in as many games, the Devils responded with four straight goals over the first two frames. Dominik Kubalik cut Detroit's deficit in half, 4-2, in the third, but New Jersey netted a pair later in the period to hand the Red Wings (3-1-2; 8 points) their first regulation loss of the season.
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
NHL
Georgiev Shines as Avalanche Edge Rangers 3-2 in Shootout Win
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The matchup kicked off a three-game road trip in the Tri-State. The Avalanche are now 4-2-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play, while Logan...
NHL
'Potvin socks' sold during Islanders game against Rangers
Hall of Fame defenseman tells rival fans to 'wear chant' they've been saying for 43 years. New York Rangers fans can now wear their heart on their feet, and New York Islanders legend Denis Potvin is all for it. When the Islanders hosted the Rangers at UBS Arena on Wednesday,...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Boston Bruins: Time, TV and how to watch
Game 8: Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0) Where: TD Garden in Boston. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates). LESSONS FROM A LOSS:Wings' Derek Lalonde: 'We're not talented enough to lull through games'. Game notes: The Bruins are making the front office’s call to...
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
