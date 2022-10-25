Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Peyton Manning criticized Belichick in real time for pulling Mac Jones: ‘I hate that’
Peyton Manning criticized Bill Belichick in real time on ESPN’s ManningCast Monday night for pulling Mac Jones after three series against the Chicago Bears.
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
Justin Fields Puts Up Historical Statistics in First Half of MNF
Fields puts up historical first half stats on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields recorded a memorable first half against the New England Patriots on Monday night. Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years to have 100+ pass yards, 1+ passing touchdown,...
Justin Fields, Bears beat Patriots blitz on touchdown pass
The New England Patriots were pressuring Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. They brought everyone at the second-year quarterback in the second quarter. A quick fake got Fields room to throw and he wiggled and wobbled a pass to Khalil Herbert, who was off to the...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
Mac Jones benched mid-game as the Chicago Bears score 23 straight points to beat the New England Patriots
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was benched mid-game in his team's 33-14 home defeat to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Gilbert not elevated; Patriots going with Jones, Zappe at QB
FOXBORO -- There is still no word on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots on Monday night. But we have a good indication that Mac Jones will be active for the first time in three weeks.New England did not elevate quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's tilt against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. That means it will be Jones and Bailey Zappe on the game-day roster for the Patriots.Gilbert had backed up Zappe the last two weeks, which Zappe started in place of Jones and injured backup QB Brian Hoyer. Zappe won...
Justin Fields says designed QB runs added 'whole different element' to Bears offense
The Chicago Bears offense looked completely different in Monday night’s 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. A big reason for that was offensive coordinator Luke Getsy preparing a game plan that fit the strengths of his players, notably quarterback Justin Fields, who had his best game as a pro.
Chicago Bears: Fields Shows How Good The Future Looks
In the Chicago Bears’ convincing victory over the New England Patriots, Justin Fields showed how good the team could look in the future. There was a lot of craziness in the NFL in Week 7. Legendary players and their playoff-contending teams looked downright pedestrian. Other players not well-known became stars while some who were on the rise were lost for the season. However, nothing was crazier than the Chicago Bears blowing out the New England Patriots.
NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears crush Pats on MNF; Mac Jones benched
Week 7 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chicago Bears going on the road and defeating the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, 33-14. Chicago improved to 3-4 on the season, while New England fell to 3-4. Here are the top plays from...
