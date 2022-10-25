FOXBORO -- There is still no word on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots on Monday night. But we have a good indication that Mac Jones will be active for the first time in three weeks.New England did not elevate quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's tilt against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. That means it will be Jones and Bailey Zappe on the game-day roster for the Patriots.Gilbert had backed up Zappe the last two weeks, which Zappe started in place of Jones and injured backup QB Brian Hoyer. Zappe won...

2 DAYS AGO