WDSU
Slidell residents push for library to remove books they claim are explicit
SLIDELL, La. — Controversy has swirled around the St. Tammany Parish Library System over books parents say depict things too explicit for children’s eyes. Due to the explicit content, WDSU was not able to explain how the book looks or what it says. However, many parents claim the books depict sexual acts between adults.
Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
houmatimes.com
Rotary Centennial Plaza Plans to Light Up Downtown Houma
The Rotary of Houma Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021 and a part of the celebration includes the Rotary Centennial Plaza that will be built in Downtown Houma with construction beginning very soon. Chris Pulaski, Director of the Houma-Terrebonne Regional Planning Commission and Director of Zoning and Land Use,...
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
NOLA.com
Fall Fest and trick-or treating at Longue Vue, Forestival in Lower Algiers, and more metro area community news
FALL FESTIVAL: Longue Vue House and Gardens, 7 Bamboo Road, New Orleans, is making plans for sugar-fueled fun during a Fall Fest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Trick-or-treating will make sweet work of harvest crafts and lawn games. Tickets are $10 at longuevue.com/events. FORESTIVAL: A Studio...
NOLA.com
Houma’s home for 'misfit toys,' The Intracoastal Club, is back and as weird as ever
HOUMA, LOUISIANA — Almost 14 months after Hurricane Ida devastated the region, Houma’s Intracoastal Club reopened Oct. 21 with an experimental performance of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, loud music, karaoke — and lots of costumes, hugs and tears. “A lot of people cried, which blew my...
NOLA.com
Vinny Mosca, former Harahan mayor, longtime defense attorney, dies at 74
Vinny Mosca, a Harahan politician for 20 years and a criminal defense attorney whose clients included Mafia bosses and brothel owners, died Wednesday of congestive heart failure at his home. He was 74. Mosca was initially elected Harahan mayor in 1994 thanks to his skills as a mediator between rivals,...
WDSU
LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish
Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
KPLC TV
Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming
Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
theadvocate.com
Letters: N.O. retirees are long overdue for a cost-of-living increase
The city of New Orleans is in the process of developing both the 2023 operating budget and uses for federal relief funds designed to fill holes in local budgets because of the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. Some of these funds are going to massive pay packages for police, fire, emergency services and other current city employees. One group that appears to be left out is the city retirees.
NOLA.com
Open School Board seats in western St. Tammany draw large fields
St. Tammany Parish School Board seats in the Covington and Folsom areas are guaranteed to have new faces come Jan. 1, with three long-term incumbents choosing not to seek new terms in the Nov. 8 election. While the open seats have drawn the most interest, two first-term School Board members...
NOLA.com
Sneaker Ball gala honors DJ Jubilee, raises funds for Pink Nails Ent at New Orleans Jazz Market
Ten years of mentorship for junior and high school-aged girls will be celebrated Friday at the Sneaker Ball for Pink Nails Ent. "DJ Jubilee," Jerome Temple, will be recognized for his works as a coach and mentor in the community. The ball will be 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at...
‘They’re actually in need’, NOLA residents search for utility assistance as Entergy’s moratorium expires
"We are in an inflated recession, we need these funds actually to carry us through because a lot of people are living on the poverty line or in poverty stricken conditions," said NOLA resident.
NOLA.com
This New Orleans program allows students to start training for nursing in high school
Missy Sparks serves as the vice president of talent management and human resources for Ochsner Health System. In this role, she oversees workforce development, orientation and onboarding, diversity and inclusion, performance management and engagement for more than 26,000 team members. She leads her team in developing a diverse talent pipeline...
Mayor Cantrell presents spending plan that includes a cut to NOPD budget
NEW ORLEANS — The relationship between the New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the city council has been strained in recent months. They’ve clashed over public safety; the mayor’s travel expenses and a proposed charter change amendment giving the council confirmation power over the mayor’s top appointees.
NOLA.com
Five homes for $1.2M-plus: golf course living, Bayou St. John history, new Uptown and more
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
fox8live.com
Video of painted dress to match artwork by Ponchatoula artist goes viral
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Thanks to a viral video online, an artist in Ponchatoula is trying to meet the demand of requests coming in all over the world. Mandy Mae Poche is headquartered at her studio, Mandy Mae Fine Art, located on West Pine Street in Downtown Ponchatoula. Her customers are based all over South Louisiana but now she’s shipping off artwork to places as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
LaToya Cantrell will cover all future travel upgrades, New Orleans official says
NEW ORLEANS — After vowing to pay back around $30,000 in city funds for flight upgrades, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is now covering new extra expenses out of pocket. That is according to Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano, who said the mayor is still figuring out what method she will use to repay the city for previous flight upgrades.
