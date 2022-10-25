ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

WDSU

Slidell residents push for library to remove books they claim are explicit

SLIDELL, La. — Controversy has swirled around the St. Tammany Parish Library System over books parents say depict things too explicit for children’s eyes. Due to the explicit content, WDSU was not able to explain how the book looks or what it says. However, many parents claim the books depict sexual acts between adults.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Rotary Centennial Plaza Plans to Light Up Downtown Houma

The Rotary of Houma Club celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021 and a part of the celebration includes the Rotary Centennial Plaza that will be built in Downtown Houma with construction beginning very soon. Chris Pulaski, Director of the Houma-Terrebonne Regional Planning Commission and Director of Zoning and Land Use,...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Vinny Mosca, former Harahan mayor, longtime defense attorney, dies at 74

Vinny Mosca, a Harahan politician for 20 years and a criminal defense attorney whose clients included Mafia bosses and brothel owners, died Wednesday of congestive heart failure at his home. He was 74. Mosca was initially elected Harahan mayor in 1994 thanks to his skills as a mediator between rivals,...
HARAHAN, LA
WDSU

LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish

Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Mysterious solar panels off Gauthier Road raise questions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bundles of solar panels have been spotted in a field off of Gauthier Road. A viewer of 7News said these solar panels have been stacked up for more than two years. He said at first, they were in shrink wrap which is weathering away and now weeds are growing up around the bundles.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming

Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
theadvocate.com

Letters: N.O. retirees are long overdue for a cost-of-living increase

The city of New Orleans is in the process of developing both the 2023 operating budget and uses for federal relief funds designed to fill holes in local budgets because of the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. Some of these funds are going to massive pay packages for police, fire, emergency services and other current city employees. One group that appears to be left out is the city retirees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Mayor Cantrell presents spending plan that includes a cut to NOPD budget

NEW ORLEANS — The relationship between the New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the city council has been strained in recent months. They’ve clashed over public safety; the mayor’s travel expenses and a proposed charter change amendment giving the council confirmation power over the mayor’s top appointees.
fox8live.com

Video of painted dress to match artwork by Ponchatoula artist goes viral

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Thanks to a viral video online, an artist in Ponchatoula is trying to meet the demand of requests coming in all over the world. Mandy Mae Poche is headquartered at her studio, Mandy Mae Fine Art, located on West Pine Street in Downtown Ponchatoula. Her customers are based all over South Louisiana but now she’s shipping off artwork to places as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.
PONCHATOULA, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

