Woodfin weighs in on Birmingham’s new amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project. “The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would […]
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Bluff Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham. Postal officials say they have closed the location out of an abundance of caution due to safety concerns. Customers will be updated once a thorough assessment has...
State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
Birmingham Water Works Board now considering 3.9% rate increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering a budget based on a 3.9% rate increase, down from 4.9% suggested last week and significantly down from the original 8.3% we reported a month ago that generated public pushback. This proposed budget would be up 8.1% from...
WBRC FOX6 News to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October 26, 2022 – WBRC FOX6 News is excited to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade on Saturday, October 29. Join us on the streets of downtown Birmingham starting at 8 a.m., or LIVE on air for entertainment brought to you from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University marching bands and dance teams.
City of Tuscaloosa temporarily halts new short term rentals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa is not granting any new short-term rentals for the next few months. City Councilors called for a pause in the process after getting complaints from neighborhoods and being overrun with requests from some property owners to turn their houses into short term rental properties.
Audit reveals high rate of estimated BWWB water bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billing audit presented to the Birmingham Water Works Board on Thursday showed more than 100,000 bills were estimated in one two-month period. According to an analysis performed for former General Manager Mac Underwood's consulting firm, there were 135,000 estimated bills between December 2021 and January 2022.
Mayor Randall Woodfin makes first public amphitheater comments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to make Birmingham one of the biggest concert stops in the southeast are still a work in progress. Today, Mayor Randall Woodfin said he is not ready to officially pitch the idea to city council yet. "There are nine councilors in a collective body, that...
City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders. On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks. It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to...
Birmingham Police Chief responds to officers questions about new hours, staff shortage, safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 26th, 9:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department released the following statement from Chief Scott Thurmond:. "The Birmingham Police Department’s leadership is open to meeting with the members of the department and the Fraternal Order of Police at any time. The Birmingham Police Department began the process of reinstituting it’s Quality Circle meetings on Monday of this week in an effort to hear the concerns of the department’s members. The Quality Circle meetings were paused for some time due to COVID-19 and now being reinstated to hear and address the concerns of our employees."
Gas prices continue to drop in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers are seeing relief at the gas pump as prices continue to drop. The average for regular is $3.35 in Alabama, down seven cents from a week ago. Seasonal shifts in gas demand and global markets are likely the key factors in the price at the pump dropping right now, according to AAA of Alabama.
Big step forward for $50M dollar amphitheater by tourism bureau

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today local leaders voted to make a big step in creating a new amphitheater in Birmingham. The Greater Birmingham Area Visitors Bureau tells WBRC this really is a huge first step to the $50 million venue. “There was a lot of questions, a lot of negotiation,...
Magic City Classic Week 2022: Here’s where to learn, network, and party

It’s officially Magic City Classic week. After an early start of events ringing in the largest HBCU football classic in the country, the countdown is on to Saturday, October 29 when Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University return to Birmingham’s Legion Field to face off in the 81st annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic, presented by Coca Cola.
