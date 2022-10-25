Read full article on original website
Woodfin weighs in on Birmingham’s new amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project. “The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would […]
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Bluff Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham. Postal officials say they have closed the location out of an abundance of caution due to safety concerns. Customers will be updated once a thorough assessment has...
‘We have a full pool of existing applicants’: Many needing rental assistance in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A study by MyEListing, a commercial real estate website, shows 25% of Alabamians are behind on rent. The CEO of Birmingham Urban League, which helps with rental assistance, said he is not surprised. His own pool for rental assistance is full. “We see people in the...
State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
Birmingham Water Works Board now considering 3.9% rate increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering a budget based on a 3.9% rate increase, down from 4.9% suggested last week and significantly down from the original 8.3% we reported a month ago that generated public pushback. This proposed budget would be up 8.1% from...
WBRC FOX6 News to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October 26, 2022 – WBRC FOX6 News is excited to broadcast the Magic City Classic Parade on Saturday, October 29. Join us on the streets of downtown Birmingham starting at 8 a.m., or LIVE on air for entertainment brought to you from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University marching bands and dance teams.
City of Tuscaloosa temporarily halts new short term rentals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa is not granting any new short-term rentals for the next few months. City Councilors called for a pause in the process after getting complaints from neighborhoods and being overrun with requests from some property owners to turn their houses into short term rental properties.
Audit reveals high rate of estimated BWWB water bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billing audit presented to the Birmingham Water Works Board on Thursday showed more than 100,000 bills were estimated in one two-month period. According to an analysis performed for former General Manager Mac Underwood's consulting firm, there were 135,000 estimated bills between December 2021 and January 2022.
Mayor Randall Woodfin makes first public amphitheater comments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to make Birmingham one of the biggest concert stops in the southeast are still a work in progress. Today, Mayor Randall Woodfin said he is not ready to officially pitch the idea to city council yet. "There are nine councilors in a collective body, that...
City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders. On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks. It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to...
Irondale mayor discusses new development to attract tourism, homeowners to city
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce held “Biscuits and Business with the Mayor.” The event gave Mayor James Stewart Jr. an opportunity to share with business owners an update on developments and plans in Irondale. Stewart started 2022 off with...
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Birmingham location due to structural issues
The United States Postal Service announced it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham due to a safety issue concerning some structural issues in need of repair. "In an abundance of caution, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily has suspended operations at the Bluff Park Finance...
Carraway Star development includes building new houses north of planned amphitheatre
The Star at Uptown master plan for developing the former Carraway hospital campus includes single-family houses that will be built north of the abandoned medical center. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to rezone the area for single-family housing, clearing the way for houses to be built. The plan calls...
Birmingham Police Chief responds to officers questions about new hours, staff shortage, safety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 26th, 9:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department released the following statement from Chief Scott Thurmond:. "The Birmingham Police Department’s leadership is open to meeting with the members of the department and the Fraternal Order of Police at any time. The Birmingham Police Department began the process of reinstituting it’s Quality Circle meetings on Monday of this week in an effort to hear the concerns of the department’s members. The Quality Circle meetings were paused for some time due to COVID-19 and now being reinstated to hear and address the concerns of our employees."
Gas prices continue to drop in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers are seeing relief at the gas pump as prices continue to drop. The average for regular is $3.35 in Alabama, down seven cents from a week ago. Seasonal shifts in gas demand and global markets are likely the key factors in the price at the pump dropping right now, according to AAA of Alabama.
Storm shelters opening in Central Alabama ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several storm shelters are now open this afternoon and evening due to the threat of severe weather. Below is a list of the storm shelters if you need a safe place. Birmingham – Jimmie Hudson Park. 305 Pratt Highway. Birmingham – Pratt City Park.
Big step forward for $50M dollar amphitheater by tourism bureau
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today local leaders voted to make a big step in creating a new amphitheater in Birmingham. The Greater Birmingham Area Visitors Bureau tells WBRC this really is a huge first step to the $50 million venue. “There was a lot of questions, a lot of negotiation,...
JeffCo is spending over $18M on Grants Mill + Hueytown paving—what you need to know
Jefferson County is hard at work paving two major sections of road, with help from ALDOT and the City of Birmingham—one on Grants Mill Road and one in Hueytown. We spoke with Chris Nicholson, Deputy Director of Roads and Transportation, to bring you all the details. Grants Mill Road...
Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Jefferson County taking applications again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission, in partnership with the Birmingham Urban League, is opening applications back up for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP. The program took a pause, but has received extra funding and is back up and running. The program started back in...
Magic City Classic Week 2022: Here’s where to learn, network, and party
It’s officially Magic City Classic week. After an early start of events ringing in the largest HBCU football classic in the country, the countdown is on to Saturday, October 29 when Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University return to Birmingham’s Legion Field to face off in the 81st annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic, presented by Coca Cola.
