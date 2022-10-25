ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peach Springs, AZ

Buried body identified as missing Arizona man, police say

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities have identified the remains of a man found buried on a Mohave County property as belonging to a 42-year-old who was reported missing in August. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the body of Joshua William-James Blake was discovered this week buried about three...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Multiple murder probe leads to another victim￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – A multiple homicide investigation focused on at least six deaths connected to a Kingman man has led the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to another murder victim whose body has been recovered from a burial site in Golden Valley. Sheriff Doug Schuster confirmed that detectives...
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
