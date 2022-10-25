SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opens Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. Thursday is also Dollar Day at the State Fair meaning parking, admission, and rides are $1 each. The hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3:00 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.

