ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 8

Larry Helms
2d ago

what's the difference between flashing and showing a fire arm ? I believe showing that you are armed acceptable . Flashing is reckless .

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

2 hurt following crash on I-77 overnight, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down multiple lanes of I-77 southbound early Thursday morning, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-77 southbound just before exit 13, near Cindy Lane. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

North Carolina’s “Be Pro Be Proud” Trucks Hit the Road

Carolinas AGC is proud to be a part of the two newly launched NC Be Pro Be Proud Trucks which are officially on the road visiting schools and communities across North Carolina to promote careers in construction. Following South Carolina’s lead, the NC trucks include simulators for hands-on experiences with construction trades and will visit elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and community events. Carolinas AGC was instrumental in working with legislators to secure the funds necessary to get these trucks on the road. The two trucks are expected to visit with 40,000 students a year in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Queen City News

Man who was trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte sentenced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced for trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 35-year-old California resident Juan Laveaga will serve 24 years after pleading guilty in May to drug distribution charges. Laveaga was arrested in February following […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina Democrats on the ropes

Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy