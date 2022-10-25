Carolinas AGC is proud to be a part of the two newly launched NC Be Pro Be Proud Trucks which are officially on the road visiting schools and communities across North Carolina to promote careers in construction. Following South Carolina’s lead, the NC trucks include simulators for hands-on experiences with construction trades and will visit elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and community events. Carolinas AGC was instrumental in working with legislators to secure the funds necessary to get these trucks on the road. The two trucks are expected to visit with 40,000 students a year in North Carolina.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO