Area boys soccer teams punch their ticket to the KSHSAA Regional Finals
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the first day of the Kansas State High School Activities Association ( KSHSAA) Boys Soccer Playoffs, we had three area teams advance to the Regional Finals of their respective classification. We also had other area schools get wins in KSHSAA Tournament play-in games to keep their season alive.
