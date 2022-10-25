El Monte Police Department announces death of Chief Ben Lowry

El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry. | Photo courtesy of the El Monte Police Department/Twitter

El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry died Monday from unspecified health issues, according to a department statement. He was 45.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lowry family during this difficult time,” now Acting Chief Jake Fisher said in a statement.

“We are all at a loss and mourning a great leader, man, husband, son, friend and colleague,” Fisher continued. “Chief Lowry’s dedication and commitment to the department and the residents of El Monte will never be forgotten. Throughout his tenure, he showed his love for the city of El Monte, leading with compassion and unity. I am grateful to have known and served with Chief Lowry for many years.”

Lowry’s career began in 2000 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and he had been with the El Monte Police Department since 2002.

Lowry was appointed interim police chief in December 2021 and was officially appointed chief in June following his leadership after the fatal shooting of El Monte Police Department Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana.

Of their deaths, Lowry said, “I’ve heard the only way to take the sting out of death is to take the love out of life.”

During his years of service with the El Monte Police Department, Lowry had a number of roles within the Field Services Division, Administrative Services Division, Patrol Division, Traffic Safety Bureau, Community Relations Office, School Resource Officer program, Detective Bureau, Gang and Narcotics Unit and Records Bureau.

Funeral and memorial arrangements have yet to be announced. A memorial procession took place Monday afternoon, traveling between Foothill Community Presbyterian Church in El Monte to Forest Lawn Cemetery in Covina Hills.