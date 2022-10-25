ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

rsvplive.ie

Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy

The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
Daily Mail

Anger as father, 47, dies after celebrating his daughter's ninth birthday party when GPS guided him off edge of bridge that was washed away nine years ago: Grieving family say 'it was a totally preventable tragedy'

A North Carolina father of two died after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS put him on the path of a bridge that was washed away in 2013. On September 30, Phil Paxson was driving home at night in the rain following his daughter's birthday party in Hickory, North Carolina.
HICKORY, NC
People

Mom Shares Terrifying Video of Baby Trying to Breathe, Warns of RSV Symptoms as He Is Hospitalized

Brittani Boren Leach carefully documented her time in the hospital's NICU with son Cam, 5 weeks, after he caught RSV from his older siblings Brittani Boren Leach had a distressing ordeal that she wants other parents to be aware of. Last Thursday, the YouTuber mom first revealed in an Instagram Story her infant son Cam, 5 weeks, had caught a virus that his older siblings had previously experienced. After taking him to the doctor, Cam tested positive for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo...
Upworthy

Mother surprises daughter by traveling 700 miles to help her shop for her wedding dress

Weddings are celebrations of love between two people and promises to be with each other till the very end. However, it is also an occasion for strengthening your bond switch family. They play a major role in the big day and we all wish for our parents to be there every step of the way. Especially when it comes to choosing wedding gowns, every bride needs her mother's opinion and wants her to be a part of it. However, sometimes many factors can work against preventing this special mother-daughter moment. A mother who lived in a different state did not want this to happen and decided to show up, per The Independent.
FORT MYERS, FL
Upworthy

Mom celebrates 1-year-old daughter with limb difference, flooded with support: 'Different is awesome'

A year after giving birth to her daughter, Sage, a new mother from Pennysylvania is celebrating limb differences and spreading awareness about the condition. Her daughter was born with amniotic band syndrome, a rare condition "caused by strands of the amniotic sac that separate and entangle digits, limbs, or other parts of the fetus." It constricts the growth of an area of the body and in the worst cases can also result in amputation.
People

Father and Daughter Find Each Other After Searching for Decades: 'We Had So Much in Common'

"It was a long shot," Criss Rosenlof said of finding and reuniting with his daughter Rachael Robertson after they matched through the genealogy service MyHeritage.com in 2019 It was a moment they hoped would one day come, but were uncertain would ever happen. "I literally screamed and threw my phone across the room, which startled my husband," Rachael Robertson tells PEOPLE of the morning in August 2019 when she received a life-changing message in her inbox. The email, sent by a man through the genealogy service MyHeritage.com, delivered the...
UTAH STATE
The Boot

John Driskell Hopkins Has Been Preparing Messages for His Daughters Amid ALS Battle: ‘I Want to Be There’

In May of this year, John Driskell Hopkins informed fans that he'd been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS. A devastating disease that gradually decreases muscle function, the Zac Brown Band guitarist is aware that he may not be able to play guitar or sing someday. Still, he's been hard at work doing what he can with his bad hand to help others, including his wife, Jennifer, and their three daughters, Sarah Grace, and twins Lily Faith and Margaret Hope.
lovewhatmatters.com

‘I was benched and pushed to the side.’: Woman with Treacher Collins Syndrome shares overcoming adversity

“I devoted myself to God during my childhood, hoping he would respond to my unanswered prayers. I prayed despite being born with Treacher Collins Syndrome, I would be spared by my family and peers. Instead, people socially rejected me because of the extensive disfigurement to my face and skull. Because of my facial differences, I was benched and pushed to the side.

