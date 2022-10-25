Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy
The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
Anger as father, 47, dies after celebrating his daughter's ninth birthday party when GPS guided him off edge of bridge that was washed away nine years ago: Grieving family say 'it was a totally preventable tragedy'
A North Carolina father of two died after his daughter's ninth birthday party, when his GPS put him on the path of a bridge that was washed away in 2013. On September 30, Phil Paxson was driving home at night in the rain following his daughter's birthday party in Hickory, North Carolina.
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
rsvplive.ie
Creeslough father and daughter laid to rest - ‘They are side by side in heaven’
Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe were laid to rest today in a joint funeral. The father and daughter were remembered as the parish priest prayed that “they are side by side in heaven”. Members of Mr Garwe's family travelled from Zimbabwe to attend...
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
My baby boy’s rare condition that means I have to hold him all day long – and move him every hour at night
HAVING children is tiring, but one mum has revealed she is up every hour with her little boy due to a rare condition. Charlene Stewart's baby Blake has spina bifida, which affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. Because of this, the mum-of-five has to hold her baby...
Good News Network
She Built a $15,000 Cottage in the Back Yard For a Brother With Autism: ‘The change has been incredible’
A woman built her brother a little house in her back garden and says it’s been a “game-changer” to give him the independence he needs. Tiffany Chou moved back to Hawaii from New York City to look after her 33-year-old brother, who has autism, after hearing that he was unhappy in his residential home.
Mom Shares Terrifying Video of Baby Trying to Breathe, Warns of RSV Symptoms as He Is Hospitalized
Brittani Boren Leach carefully documented her time in the hospital's NICU with son Cam, 5 weeks, after he caught RSV from his older siblings Brittani Boren Leach had a distressing ordeal that she wants other parents to be aware of. Last Thursday, the YouTuber mom first revealed in an Instagram Story her infant son Cam, 5 weeks, had caught a virus that his older siblings had previously experienced. After taking him to the doctor, Cam tested positive for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo...
Mum heartbroken as she can’t pay £2.50 entry for daughter’s school disco
One mum was left heartbroken after she was unable to afford a £2.50 entrance fee for her daughter's school disco. Taking to Mumsnet, she outlined her situation as she wrote that she couldn't send her five-year-old daughter to her first school disco. She explained that she feels like she...
Upworthy
Mother surprises daughter by traveling 700 miles to help her shop for her wedding dress
Weddings are celebrations of love between two people and promises to be with each other till the very end. However, it is also an occasion for strengthening your bond switch family. They play a major role in the big day and we all wish for our parents to be there every step of the way. Especially when it comes to choosing wedding gowns, every bride needs her mother's opinion and wants her to be a part of it. However, sometimes many factors can work against preventing this special mother-daughter moment. A mother who lived in a different state did not want this to happen and decided to show up, per The Independent.
Upworthy
Mom celebrates 1-year-old daughter with limb difference, flooded with support: 'Different is awesome'
A year after giving birth to her daughter, Sage, a new mother from Pennysylvania is celebrating limb differences and spreading awareness about the condition. Her daughter was born with amniotic band syndrome, a rare condition "caused by strands of the amniotic sac that separate and entangle digits, limbs, or other parts of the fetus." It constricts the growth of an area of the body and in the worst cases can also result in amputation.
Father and Daughter Find Each Other After Searching for Decades: 'We Had So Much in Common'
"It was a long shot," Criss Rosenlof said of finding and reuniting with his daughter Rachael Robertson after they matched through the genealogy service MyHeritage.com in 2019 It was a moment they hoped would one day come, but were uncertain would ever happen. "I literally screamed and threw my phone across the room, which startled my husband," Rachael Robertson tells PEOPLE of the morning in August 2019 when she received a life-changing message in her inbox. The email, sent by a man through the genealogy service MyHeritage.com, delivered the...
Dad Explains Why He’s Happy to Be Up at 4:53 AM Waiting for Daughter to Come Home
The dad we all deserve...
Mom Refuses to Let Husband Drive Diabetic Child to School with Stepsiblings
What’s the biggest difficulty with co-parenting?. No couple plans to have children with the assumption they will separate. Of course, when parents decide to have a child, they are hopeful that they will be parenting as a couple.
Mom of 2 Refuses to Help One Daughter Buy House, Helps the Other
Should preferential treatment ever be shown to one child over another?. The economy right now is tough for everyone, especially since the pandemic started when hundreds of thousands of jobs were lost around the US.
John Driskell Hopkins Has Been Preparing Messages for His Daughters Amid ALS Battle: ‘I Want to Be There’
In May of this year, John Driskell Hopkins informed fans that he'd been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS. A devastating disease that gradually decreases muscle function, the Zac Brown Band guitarist is aware that he may not be able to play guitar or sing someday. Still, he's been hard at work doing what he can with his bad hand to help others, including his wife, Jennifer, and their three daughters, Sarah Grace, and twins Lily Faith and Margaret Hope.
lovewhatmatters.com
‘I was benched and pushed to the side.’: Woman with Treacher Collins Syndrome shares overcoming adversity
“I devoted myself to God during my childhood, hoping he would respond to my unanswered prayers. I prayed despite being born with Treacher Collins Syndrome, I would be spared by my family and peers. Instead, people socially rejected me because of the extensive disfigurement to my face and skull. Because of my facial differences, I was benched and pushed to the side.
