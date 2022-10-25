ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos County, NM

Lawyers for five Taos compound defendants file motions that are expected to delay trial

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawyers for five defendants accused of training children to commit terror acts on schools, banks, and government in a Taos county compound have filed motions that are expected to further delay their trial. The feds raided the Amalia property in August 2019 and found guns, ammo, 11 malnourished children, and the remains of a three-year-old boy.

Four of the suspects, including the three-year-old boy’s biological father, Siraj Wahhaj, are charged with kidnapping. Last Wednesday, the defense filed a motion to drop the kidnapping charges claiming Wahhaj had not lost his parental rights and can’t be charged adding the other three charged lived with him and his child.

On Thursday, they filed another motion to suppress evidence collected at the scene claiming the Taos County sheriff gave false statements in the search warrant affidavit.

taosgov.com

Notice of a Possible Quorum

A quorum of the Town Council may be present at the Community Candlelight Vigil on Thursday, October 27, 2022, commencing at 6:00 p.m. at the Taos Plaza. If there is such a quorum, the members of the quorum will not discuss any Town business among themselves, and no action will be taken.
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Arts and Culture celebrates ‘Fe.mous Campaign’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department is launching a celebration of Santa Fe arts and local celebrities with its Fe.mous campaign. The campaign will feature a mix of musicians, artists, poets, business owners, and scientists to showcase the diverse and thriving art community of Santa Fe. With a focus on what […]
SANTA FE, NM
ksfr.org

Over Two Dozen Become U.S. Citizens At SFCC Ceremony

New Mexico has 25 new US citizens today after a Naturalization Ceremony was held Tuesday at Santa Fe Community College.- The new citizens come from various ages and walks of life, all looking forward to the benefits of being a U.S. citizen. The 25 came from Canada, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico,...
SANTA FE, NM
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM

When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
SANTA FE, NM
