The weekend and Halloween are just days away! The weather forecast is looking more like a treat than a trick for anyone with outdoor plans. Temperatures will gradually cool off a few degrees with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s by Friday. The coolest temperatures will likely be at the coast and in the northern Lowcountry. There will also be a gusty breeze during the afternoon.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO