VIDEO: Driver hit by suspects fleeing police talks about the experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles crashed into a man in a pickup truck on an interstate in Kentucky while attempting to flee from police after a carjacking, police say. Stephen Snipp was towing a boat with his pickup truck, heading back from spending the day on the lake, when he was hit by the suspects.
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl ran away while police were at the home
JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded Monday to the 100 block of Fieldstone Parkway in Jonesboro in reference to a disturbance. While at the...
Sheriff: Search begins for South Carolina inmate who escaped custody, leaving behind his jumpsuit
Authorities in South Carolina are searching for an inmate who escaped custody Monday night. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said the escape happened between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff, Joshua Lee Shoemaker, 25, was able to go out an emergency exit door of the Cherokee...
Missing in South Carolina: Police ask for help finding teen last seen at her high school
Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old South Carolina girl. Police said Makyla Ann Sweeney was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville. Sweeney has brown hair, which is dyed red/burgundy. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with...
Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
Family Searching After Kidnapped Texas Toddler May Have Been Spotted — 51 Years After Her Disappearance
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Melissa Highsmith was a 21- month old toddler when her 22-year-old mother placed an ad in the paper seeking a daytime babysitter. In August of 1971, the toddler was kidnapped by her babysitter in Fort Worth, Texas. After being missing for 51 years, she might have been found alive.
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday. The diver, who is a private business operator at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
Halloween forecast likely more of a treat than a trick
The weekend and Halloween are just days away! The weather forecast is looking more like a treat than a trick for anyone with outdoor plans. Temperatures will gradually cool off a few degrees with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s by Friday. The coolest temperatures will likely be at the coast and in the northern Lowcountry. There will also be a gusty breeze during the afternoon.
