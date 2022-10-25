Read full article on original website
There will be conflict when the Chicago Blackhawks win this season
Do not look now but the Chicago Blackhawks are in the middle of a three-game win streak. Sure it is super early in the season but the Blackhawks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NHL if not the worst team. Yet, the Chicago Blackhawks already...
Celtics' Marcus Smart accidentally throws ball at ref's head twice
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart was just doing his job by playing good defense, but one NBA referee got in the way not once but twice.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chicago Blackhawks make a very disappointing type of trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are on a four-game winning streak in a season that may very well end up ending with one of the worst records in the league. They are enjoying it while it lasts because things could take a turn at any moment based on the roster. On Wednesday...
Officials give explanation for Joe Mazzulla, Grant Williams ejections against Bulls
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn’t sure why he got hit with back-to-back technical fouls, resulting in an ejection midway through the third quarter on Monday night in the midst of falling 120-102 to the Chicago Bulls. However, crew chief Marc Davis discussed the decision to eject Mazzulla...
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams suspended one game
BOSTON — Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is being suspended by the NBA for one game without pay after an incident early in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. Williams got tossed after he was called for an offensive blocking foul. He jumped in protest,...
Boston Celtics Player Ejected For Making Contact With Referee
Grant Williams was ejected from Monday's game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.
Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla's 2nd tech from Bulls loss reportedly rescinded
According to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the NBA has rescinded the second technical foul handed out to Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla in the Celtics’ recent road loss to the Chicago Bulls. Mazzulla had been disputing a call regarding a technical foul meted out to...
WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast
Senator. President. Play-by-play man. Barack Obama is a jack of all trades, as we learned… The post WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast appeared first on Outsider.
Bears rumored to be a major factor at the trade deadline
The Chicago Bears will be a team to watch with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline just one week away. As Chicago continues to build for the future, the team will have a few interesting decisions to make involving players that Bears fans gave grown attached to over the years. Most notably, Bears DE Robert Quinn is rumored to be a trade target for several teams around the league.
Belichick could pass Halas on wins list when Pats face Jets
NEW ENGLAND (3-4) at NEW YORK JETS (5-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Patriots by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Patriots 3-3-1; Jets 5-2-0.
Bears QB Justin Fields Sounds Off on Former MVP
The Chicago Bears had the NFL’s second-best rushing attack coming into their tilt on Monday Night Football. They left out with the best of them all. So, it wasn’t necessarily a renewed commitment to the ground attack that led to their rolling up 243 yards on the ground against the New England Patriots.
Cubs: Tyler Anderson’s high upside makes him a perfect fit
Lost in the shuffle behind superstar arms like Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw and others is another Los Angeles left-hander poised to hit free agency this winter in Tyler Anderson. You’d never know it unless you’re a Dodgers fan, but the southpaw had an ace-caliber year this season. The...
