Boston, MA

WCVB

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams suspended one game

BOSTON — Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is being suspended by the NBA for one game without pay after an incident early in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. Williams got tossed after he was called for an offensive blocking foul. He jumped in protest,...
BOSTON, MA
atozsports.com

Bears rumored to be a major factor at the trade deadline

The Chicago Bears will be a team to watch with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline just one week away. As Chicago continues to build for the future, the team will have a few interesting decisions to make involving players that Bears fans gave grown attached to over the years. Most notably, Bears DE Robert Quinn is rumored to be a trade target for several teams around the league.
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Bears QB Justin Fields Sounds Off on Former MVP

The Chicago Bears had the NFL’s second-best rushing attack coming into their tilt on Monday Night Football. They left out with the best of them all. So, it wasn’t necessarily a renewed commitment to the ground attack that led to their rolling up 243 yards on the ground against the New England Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs: Tyler Anderson’s high upside makes him a perfect fit

Lost in the shuffle behind superstar arms like Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw and others is another Los Angeles left-hander poised to hit free agency this winter in Tyler Anderson. You’d never know it unless you’re a Dodgers fan, but the southpaw had an ace-caliber year this season. The...
CHICAGO, IL

