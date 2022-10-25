Read full article on original website
Community news: Darien's EMS Post 53 to host a holiday shopping fundraiser, and more
The Darien Emergency Medical Services, EMS Post 53, will hold a holiday shopping fundraiser. It will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Nielsen's Florist and Garden Shop at 1405 Post Road, with discounts, raffles, festive displays and ideas for the holidays. Tickets are $30 in...
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 8): Westies climb to No. 5, North Haven joins rankings
West Haven’s win over Shelton shifted around the back half of the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll this week. The top five, though, stayed the same, led by No. 1 Southington. The Blue Knights’ seven-point win over Windsor kept them in first for the fourth week in a row, by the same margin as last week over New Canaan, which shut out Wilton. The first-place votes were roughly the same, too.
University of New Haven students killed in Route 7 crash in Massachusetts
WEST HAVEN — Two University of New Haven students were killed early Tuesday in a crash in Massachusetts, the school said. The crash also injured four other UNH students and another person, the school said in a statement released Wednesday night. A total of three people were killed and...
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
CT's 'White Lady' legend: How Union Cemetery got its reputation as a 'haunted' graveyard
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 1993, Glenn Pennell received a call about a transformer explosion in Monroe. An on-duty firefighter at the time, Pennell drove his Ford F-150 truck to the site in search of a place to divert traffic away from the accident. A police officer sat in the passenger seat and a woman was tailgating him.
Calendar Close-up: A lunar eclipse will be visible in Westport, here's how to see it
At the height of the Cold War in the 1950s, the U.S. government developed a defense system. Nikes were line-of-sight anti-aircraft missiles that would destroy incoming bombers. Bridgeport – an important manufacturing city, with plants for General Dynamics, Remington and Sikorsky – was a likely Russian target. Nike...
Calendar Close-up: Psychic medium featured on TV comes to Westport
Karyn Reece comes to Westport on Nov. 12. She’ll be at Amy Simon Fine Art, at a special event with food and wine. Of course, if you’re a psychic you already know that. Reece is a psychic too. Her appearance at the gallery includes an opportunity for attendees to connect with past loved ones, and learn about their own futures through readings.
These neighborhoods will have preference in CT cannabis licensing under new map
Connecticut’s Social Equity Council has approved a new map of so-called disproportionately impacted areas, which get preference in cannabis licensing. The new list of census tracts, neighborhoods of about 4,000 residents within cities and towns, are largely concentrated around urban areas including Bridgeport, Hartford, and New Haven – as was the case with the 2021 map. Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis law requires the council to re-certify the list of targeted tracts annually.
Emergency sewer repair restricts traffic access to Route 1 in western Greenwich
GREENWICH — Drivers in western Greenwich may face delays due to a detour set up while emergency sewer repairs were completed. Due to the work, access to and from West Putnam Avenue, also known as the Post Road on Route 1, was not be available from Edgewood Avenue and Oak Ridge Street, according to a tweet posted Wednesday morning by the Department of Public Works.
Photos: Children's Halloween parade hits downtown Westport
WESTPORT — Costume-clad children and their families gathered in downtown Wednesday afternoon for the annual Children's Halloween Parade. The event is hosted by the Westport Parks and Recreation Department, the Westport Downtown Association and Westport P.A.L. Children were also able to trick-or-treat along Main Street and outside of Town...
Opinion: GPA, fairness and Hamden High seniors
Hamden High School was recently caught up in a controversy regarding GPA and class rank. In June, two juniors came across a major flaw in Hamden High School’s GPA system, discovering a miscalculation in the weight of P.E. courses. The school allows students to take summer physical education classes...
Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say
MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
People snatch up Powerball tickets in hopes of winning $700 million prize
(WFSB) – Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is worth $700 million. It’s the fifth largest grand prize in Powerball’s history and plenty are already dreaming big. Your odds of winning that $700 million prize are 1 in 292 million. While your chances are pretty slim, almost nonexistent,...
Il Pellicano Perfects Italian Cuisine
Conveniently located for Fairfield University students at 1460 Post Road right across from the Sherman Green sits Fairfield’s new favorite restaurant: Il Pellicano. Owners Massimo Tabacco and Matthew Balk bring a modern flare to traditional Roman cuisine with dishes such as the Cacio e Pepe, the Chicken Capricciosa and the Polpo, to name a few.
CT state police cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford, officials say
HARTFORD — A Connecticut state trooper's vehicle was struck on Interstate-84 early Tuesday morning, authorities said. State police said the trooper was outside the vehicle when the crash occurred and there were no injuries reported. State police said members of Troop H in Hartford were called to the westbound...
Fairfield News: Merritt Crash With Fire
2022-10-24@4:55pm–#Fairfield CT– A crash with injuries on the Merritt Parkway southbound by exit 44. A car is down the embankment fully engulfed in flames. Sounds like everyone made it out of the car safely. This news report is made possible by:
