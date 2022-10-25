West Haven’s win over Shelton shifted around the back half of the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll this week. The top five, though, stayed the same, led by No. 1 Southington. The Blue Knights’ seven-point win over Windsor kept them in first for the fourth week in a row, by the same margin as last week over New Canaan, which shut out Wilton. The first-place votes were roughly the same, too.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO