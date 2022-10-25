ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

darientimes.com

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 8): Westies climb to No. 5, North Haven joins rankings

West Haven’s win over Shelton shifted around the back half of the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll this week. The top five, though, stayed the same, led by No. 1 Southington. The Blue Knights’ seven-point win over Windsor kept them in first for the fourth week in a row, by the same margin as last week over New Canaan, which shut out Wilton. The first-place votes were roughly the same, too.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

CT's 'White Lady' legend: How Union Cemetery got its reputation as a 'haunted' graveyard

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 1993, Glenn Pennell received a call about a transformer explosion in Monroe. An on-duty firefighter at the time, Pennell drove his Ford F-150 truck to the site in search of a place to divert traffic away from the accident. A police officer sat in the passenger seat and a woman was tailgating him.
EASTON, CT
darientimes.com

Calendar Close-up: Psychic medium featured on TV comes to Westport

Karyn Reece comes to Westport on Nov. 12. She’ll be at Amy Simon Fine Art, at a special event with food and wine. Of course, if you’re a psychic you already know that. Reece is a psychic too. Her appearance at the gallery includes an opportunity for attendees to connect with past loved ones, and learn about their own futures through readings.
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

These neighborhoods will have preference in CT cannabis licensing under new map

Connecticut’s Social Equity Council has approved a new map of so-called disproportionately impacted areas, which get preference in cannabis licensing. The new list of census tracts, neighborhoods of about 4,000 residents within cities and towns, are largely concentrated around urban areas including Bridgeport, Hartford, and New Haven – as was the case with the 2021 map. Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis law requires the council to re-certify the list of targeted tracts annually.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Emergency sewer repair restricts traffic access to Route 1 in western Greenwich

GREENWICH — Drivers in western Greenwich may face delays due to a detour set up while emergency sewer repairs were completed. Due to the work, access to and from West Putnam Avenue, also known as the Post Road on Route 1, was not be available from Edgewood Avenue and Oak Ridge Street, according to a tweet posted Wednesday morning by the Department of Public Works.
GREENWICH, CT
darientimes.com

Photos: Children's Halloween parade hits downtown Westport

WESTPORT — Costume-clad children and their families gathered in downtown Wednesday afternoon for the annual Children's Halloween Parade. The event is hosted by the Westport Parks and Recreation Department, the Westport Downtown Association and Westport P.A.L. Children were also able to trick-or-treat along Main Street and outside of Town...
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: GPA, fairness and Hamden High seniors

Hamden High School was recently caught up in a controversy regarding GPA and class rank. In June, two juniors came across a major flaw in Hamden High School’s GPA system, discovering a miscalculation in the weight of P.E. courses. The school allows students to take summer physical education classes...
HAMDEN, CT
darientimes.com

Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say

MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
MILFORD, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Il Pellicano Perfects Italian Cuisine

Conveniently located for Fairfield University students at 1460 Post Road right across from the Sherman Green sits Fairfield’s new favorite restaurant: Il Pellicano. Owners Massimo Tabacco and Matthew Balk bring a modern flare to traditional Roman cuisine with dishes such as the Cacio e Pepe, the Chicken Capricciosa and the Polpo, to name a few.
FAIRFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

CT state police cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford, officials say

HARTFORD — A Connecticut state trooper's vehicle was struck on Interstate-84 early Tuesday morning, authorities said. State police said the trooper was outside the vehicle when the crash occurred and there were no injuries reported. State police said members of Troop H in Hartford were called to the westbound...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Merritt Crash With Fire

2022-10-24@4:55pm–#Fairfield CT– A crash with injuries on the Merritt Parkway southbound by exit 44. A car is down the embankment fully engulfed in flames. Sounds like everyone made it out of the car safely. This news report is made possible by:
FAIRFIELD, CT

