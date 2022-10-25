Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
Anderson Silva releases statement regarding reports he’d been knocked out in sparring
Anderson Silva wants his fans to know he wasn’t knocked out in sparring as a recent interview with MMA Weekly implied. Silva is set to face Jake Paul in a boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona on October 29th. The betting community already has Paul a slight -180 favorite to Silva’s +150 dog, mainly due to ‘The Spider’ being 47 years old. Getting knocked out twice in training wouldn’t improve Anderson’s chances.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
MMA Fighting
Dana White, USADA confirm Conor McGregor needs 6 months of drug testing before UFC return
Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC 280 this past Saturday, UFC President Dana White confirmed McGregor is not currently enrolled in the United States Anti-Doping testing pool, which is required for all active athletes on the roster.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol
Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
Video: Inside Jake Paul's training for Anderson Silva boxing match
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will throw down this Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., where the YouTube star and former UFC middleweight champion headline a Showtime pay-per-view boxing event. Paul, 25, will look to move to 6-0 as a professional boxer since January 2020. He already holds...
worldboxingnews.net
Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud
Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez picks Ramirez over Dmitry Bivol
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez says he’s picking Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th because he’s his “friend.”. Benavidez says Zurdo Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) will need to cut off the ring on the quick-footed Bivol (20-0,...
Former Kimbo Slice Bellator opponent, Dada 5000 set to make return in bare-knuckle boxing match on November 19th
The combat sports career of Dhafir Harris, also known as Dada 5000, lives on. One of the more colorful characters to appear in a cage, the Florida native is mostly known for his fight with Kimbo Slice. The two were previously friends and came up in the bare-knuckle fighting scene. For his part, Harris discussed the rivalry in the documentary Dawg Fight.
wrestlingrumors.net
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Golovkin has four options, Bam Rodriguez, WBO
World Boxing News has learned Gennadiy Golovkin has two ordered opponents if the IBF and WBA middleweight champion decides to fight further into his forties. “GGG” lost last September for the second time in his career against Canelo Alvarez. He looked sluggish and old as he labored around the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
wrestlinginc.com
Santos Escobar Disputes Dominik Mysterio Claim
Dominik Mysterio has been making a name for himself since breaking away from his father and joining The Judgment Day. On last night's "WWE Raw" Dominik claimed to be "this generation's Eddie Guerrero," much to the chagrin of former "WWE NXT" Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. "No," the Legado Del Fantasma...
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva’s coach respects Jake Paul, but says he’s biting off more than he can chew: ‘He will definitely be tested’
Will Anderson Silva ruin Jake Paul’s perfect boxing record on Saturday? Luiz Carlos Dorea, the man responsible for sharpening Silva’s boxing skills for nearly two decades, is confident in a knockout win for “The Spider,” even if he respects Paul’s abilities. Speaking on this week’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives
The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star. In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.
