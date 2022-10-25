ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Douglas wasted no time getting Jets the help they desperately needed

By Mark Cannizzaro
 2 days ago

It take quite a bit to wipe the smile off of Robert Saleh’s face.

Then again, the Jets eternal-optimist head coach was dealt quite a bit on Monday with the devastating medical news that rookie running back Breece Hall (torn ACL) and indispensable offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (torn triceps) are out for the rest of the season after injuries they sustained in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

Saleh wasted no time at the top of his weekly Zoom call Monday with reporters and delivered the news with his voice low and his eyes staring down at his injury report as if he hoped it was just a bad dream and would go away.

Saleh indicated right after the game that the news on Hall, who was having a season that looked like it could end with league Rookie of the Year honors, was not good. But he never hinted that there was similar concern about Vera-Tucker, who was playing his third position on the offensive line this season (right tackle) when he was injured in the second quarter.

“It’s always tough,’’ Saleh said glumly. “Those are two potential Pro Bowlers between Breece and AVT. [But] it’s the NFL and it’s next man up.”

As it turned out, the next man up for the Jets was general manager Joe Douglas, who acted quickly on Monday and got the team another running back, James Robinson from the Jaguars.

Jets GM Joe Douglas
Good for Douglas, who’s done his part to earn the nickname “Trader Joe.’’

Douglas, the next man up, reportedly traded a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars that can become a fifth-rounder depending on Robinson’s production.

Robinson was available with Travis Etienne having just bumped him from the No. 1 position in the Jacksonville backfield. But he’s been a productive back.

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season (2020) and added 49 catches and three more touchdowns receiving. Last season, he ran for 767 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 31 passes. This season, he has 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries and nine receptions and a score.

Robinson, who’s 24 and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season, has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in his career. A two-way running back like him should be a good fit into offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s running back rotation.

This move from Douglas comes a week before the Nov. 1 trading deadline, which has traditionally been an active period for him, having made at least one move in each of the past three seasons at or around the deadline.

James Robinson
Those moves, though, were more about trading away players to gain draft capital to build the team. Jets fans have waited patiently for the past few years as Douglas accumulated draft picks he could use to trade up in the draft for players he coveted.

Douglas used some of that draft capital to trade up and pick Vera-Tucker 14th overall in 2021 and all Vera-Tucker has done since is become the best, most versatile player on their line — arguably their MVP through the first seven games this season.

In last April’s draft, Douglas traded picks to trade up and pluck Hall at No. 36 overall, and all Hall did was become the team’s best offensive player.

Now Douglas has smartly pivoted his approach and made a trade for a player that can help his team win now.

Is Robinson Barry Sanders or Curtis Martin?

Of course not.

Were there some better options out there?

Cleveland’s Kareem Hunt, who according to recent reports is a player the Browns are listening to offers for, has rushed for 3,820 yards and 31 TDs in his six NFL seasons, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, was probably the most accomplished of the potential candidates Douglas considered. But he also was probably going to cost a lot more than a conditional sixth-round pick.

Douglas had to go get another running back.

Michael Carter was the team’s feature back as a rookie, rushing for 639 yards, four TDs and catching 36 passes last season. He and Hall were a perfect complement to each other, with Hall a game-breaker and Carter a grinder who never gets tackled by the first defender who touches him. But in 21 career games, Carter has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game just once.

Ty Johnson has terrific speed and can be explosive, but he’s never rushed for more than 273 yards in a season in three-plus years in the league. And, if he were that good, the Jets never would never have traded up to draft Hall.

The point here is that, while the Jets had some solid options remaining in their running back room, they were always going to need more the moment they learned Hall was done for the year.

Douglas was the man to deliver, and he did it swiftly.

Next man up.

