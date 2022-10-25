Every time I thumb through the stack of movie tickets stuffed in my wallet, my memories of visiting the theater are restated in vivid detail. I remember who I was with, which parts of the movie we laughed at, cried to and in some cases ripped to shreds on Letterboxd. The moviegoing experience is a spiritual one — whether you’re alone or with others, kicking back in a comfortable chair and watching a film on the big screen upgrades the enjoyment to a level that can’t be recreated at home. For Ann Arbor residents, there’s no better place for watching movies than the Michigan Theater.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO