Michigan Daily
Michigan’s wide receivers are looking to impact the rivalry in more ways than one
It was almost a year ago now — when then-freshman Andrel Anthony had one of those coming out games against in-state rival Michigan State. After not registering a single catch in his four prior games, Anthony exploded for six receptions, 155 yards and two touchdowns. Afterward, Anthony continued to...
Michigan Daily
Michigan looking to contain Michigan State’s offensive attack
Michigan may be a heavy favorite against Michigan State this weekend, but the Wolverines have learned the last two years that they can’t take their opponent lightly. The Spartans, though, aren’t just banking on dumb luck to keep them in the rivalry matchup. While their offense has been far from dominant, they have a formula that works if the defense isn’t ready for it — one that relies on the deep ball.
Michigan Daily
From experience, Michigan knows not to be overconfident
In the No. 4 Michigan football team’s opinion, Paul Bunyan has been in East Lansing far too long. It’s been two years since the wood-carved, hands-on-the-hips, ax-planted trophy has found a place behind plexiglass in Schembechler Hall. Some of the Wolverines’ best players, household names, have never laid a finger on the symbol of state-wide bragging rights bestowed upon the winner of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game.
Michigan Daily
Last year’s Michigan State loss made Blake Corum stronger. Now he’s looking to prove it
Blake Corum is not a player who needs a lot of extra motivation. Currently leading the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns and second in yards, the junior running back has been the bellcow for the No. 4 Michigan football team’s offense all season. With the Wolverines set to take...
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s defensive line ready for revenge against Michigan State
The No. 4 Michigan football team spent much of its bye week ruminating on last year’s crushing loss to Michigan State, an epic collapse in which the Wolverines blew a 16-point third-quarter lead. A year later, as another chapter in the bitter in-state rivalry nears, the pain of that...
Michigan Daily
Ian Hume’s impact as remembered by Michigan
Last Friday night, just prior to their matchup, the lights dimmed and the No. 5 Michigan and Lake Superior State hockey teams lined up on their respective sides of the ice for a shared moment of silence. It was a solemn moment, but it also served as a clear reminder...
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s attacking success doesn’t translate in loss to Wisconsin
The No. 25 Michigan volleyball team wasn’t expected to win a set coming into Sunday afternoon’s matchup against No. 5 Wisconsin. But, the Wolverines’ performance in the first set — due to Michigan’s aggressive attacking — started to reshape that narrative. After securing the...
Michigan Daily
Michigan mercy and the mystique of “going away”
I, like many University of Michigan students, have amassed a collection of Michigan merch. T-shirts, hoodies, flannel pajama pants, beanies: you name it, I have it. Despite this, I rarely wear my merch outside of my dorm. I won’t say that I never do — I am guilty of occasionally repping on game days, or if I wake up 15 minutes before my class on North Campus and need something to wear — but my merch is mostly relegated to lounge wear and laundry days. That is, with one notable exception: weekends when I travel home.
Michigan Daily
‘Nothing as dramatic as the pawpaw’: Ann Arbor pawpaw farmer Marc Boone retraces memories through orchard
St. Thomas Lutheran Church sits at the corner of West Ellsworth and Haab Roads outside Ann Arbor, the bright white steeple standing in stark contrast to the freshly crimson and amber leaves. The church has been there since the 1870s when services were exclusively offered in German, according to a sign out front. Though that has since changed, the area around the church looks like a Midwestern wonderland that time forgot.
Michigan Daily
Best Entertainment: The Michigan Theatre
Every time I thumb through the stack of movie tickets stuffed in my wallet, my memories of visiting the theater are restated in vivid detail. I remember who I was with, which parts of the movie we laughed at, cried to and in some cases ripped to shreds on Letterboxd. The moviegoing experience is a spiritual one — whether you’re alone or with others, kicking back in a comfortable chair and watching a film on the big screen upgrades the enjoyment to a level that can’t be recreated at home. For Ann Arbor residents, there’s no better place for watching movies than the Michigan Theater.
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
Michigan Daily
Best Late Night Bite: Fleetwood Diner
Since its opening in 1949, the Ann Arbor and Lansing locations of the Fleetwood Diner have advertised themselves as “The hippest little diners in the hippest Midwest towns”, and residents of Ann Arbor agree. Fleetwood Diner, located on the corner of Ashley Street and Liberty Street, was voted as the best place in Ann Arbor for a late night bite, a crown it hasn’t held since 2018, but a distinction it well deserves.
Michigan Daily
Best Sunday Brunch: Angelo’s
One of the oldest restaurants in Ann Arbor, Angelo’s first opened in 1956 — the culmination of two years of hard work by Greek immigrants, Angelo and Pat Vangelatos. Today, the restaurant is owned and operated by Angelo’s son, Steve Vangelatos, and his wife, Jennifer. Vangelatos said...
Michigan Daily
Why Necto remains the premiere hub of Queer life in Ann Arbor
Necto Nightclub has been a hub of Queer life in southeast Michigan since 1984. Formerly known as the “Nectarine Ballroom,” the club’s name was shortened to “Necto” in 2001. Now celebrating its 21st birthday since the alteration, Necto remains Ann Arbor’s premier spot for queer (and non-queer) nightlife. The club and its performers have consistently swept local awards, recently voted “Best LGBTQ+ Club” and “Best Dance Night” in Washtenaw County by Current Magazine. Necto was also nominated for “Best Nightlife” by The Michigan Daily’s 2022 Best of Ann Arbor series.
Michigan Daily
Letter to the Editor: CS at UMich — Leaders & the Best?
“Our intellectual community values diversity, interdisciplinary teamwork, entrepreneurial thinking and inventiveness,” or so says the University of Michigan’s Electrical Engineering & Computer Science website. The University prides itself on training leaders that leave their fields a better place. If the University proposes that diversity, interdisciplinary teamwork, entrepreneurial thinking...
Michigan Daily
Best Nightlife: Rick’s American Cafe
“Electric,” “buzzin,” “yummy,” “double-well-drinks,” “slutty,” “playful,” “Thursday,” “a-little-sticky,”. “beautifully messy,” “impossible,” “essential”: We asked Michigan Daily staffers to describe Rick’s American Cafe in one word, and this is just a small sample of what they came up with.
Michigan Daily
Best Pizza: Joe’s Pizza
Joe’s Pizza in Ann Arbor is one of two locations for the store outside of New York City, offering locals a taste of real New-York-style pizza. Huge lines pile outside of Joe’s every weekend, but to owner and manager Peter Levin, the crowds at Joe’s are part of the lively experience.
Michigan Daily
Former CEO of DTE speaks on career, renewable energy as protestors express disapproval
Around 170 students, faculty and staff gathered in the Robertson Auditorium at the Ross School of Business Wednesday evening for the event “Forging a Career at the Heart of the Climate Challenge: Perspectives from the Front Lines” with Gerry Anderson, former chairman and CEO of DTE Energy. Some members of the University of Michigan and Ann Arbor communities attended the event in protest of Anderson’s tenure as CEO.
Michigan Daily
Survivors’, University attorneys spar over liability, fraud claims in summary disposition hearing
The summary disposition for the civil lawsuit against former University of Michigan lecturer Bruce Conforth was held in Detroit on Wednesday. The lawsuit, which was filed in the Michigan Court of Claims, names the University, the Board of Regents and Conforth as defendants. The plaintiffs, who are eight survivors of Conforth’s sexual assault, allege that the University is liable for the abuse.
Michigan Daily
Best Ice Cream: Blank Slate
Blank Slate Creamery came out with a cherry on top for the fifth consecutive year. A family owned business first established in Ann Arbor in 2014, Blank Slate makes all its ice cream in-house at its West Liberty Street location. Nathan Nuttle, operations manager at Blank Slate Creamery, said the...
