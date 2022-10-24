Read full article on original website
NHL
35 Facts About the '70s Flyers
1. An original member of the Flyers from the time of the inaugural 1967-68 season until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three-team deal with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 31, 1971, Bernie Parent returned to the Flyers via trade with the Maple Leafs on May 15, 1973. During the time away, Parent was tutored in Toronto by his childhood idol, Jacques Plante. Parent switched his uniform number from No. 30 (which he wore from 1967-78 to 1970-71) in his second stint. He went on to win back-to-back Vezina Trophies and Conn Smythe Trophies in backstopping the Flyers to two Stanley Cup championships. His jersey number was subsequently retired by the Flyers.
NHL
10/25 FINAL - Kings 4, Lightning 2
Kings double up the Lightning and pick up their first home win. Over the span of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Kings held a home record of 21-16-4. With hopes to top that this season, the Kings will look to replicate the performance they put out on the ice last night in their decisive 4-2 victory over the three-time Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Returning home after the season's first road trip, a lengthy five-game road trip at that, the Kings kicked off a three-game home stand on Tuesday. Entering the night with an 0-2-0 home record at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings picked up their first two home points of the season in impressive fashion.
NHL
MTL@BUF: What you need to know
BUFFALO - The Canadiens (3-4-0) are beginning their four-game road trip with a stop in Buffalo to take on their divisional rivals, the Sabres (4-2-0), on Thursday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is looking for a reversal of fortunes after losing two games...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win Four Straight Games
Chicago extended their winning streak to four straight games after defeating Florida, 4-2 Leading in all three periods for the first time this season, the Blackhawks come out on top for the fourth game in a row to beat the Panthers, 4-2. Florida applied pressure to Chicago's defensive zone in...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 27.10.22
A quick recap of Thursday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames hit the ice for a lengthy skate on Thursday morning, prepping for Saturday's edition of the Battle of Alberta. Lines. Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane. Blake Coleman...
NHL
CBJ place D Adam Boqvist on IR, recall D David Jiricek
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Boqvist, 22, suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's game vs. the Arizona Coyotes and...
NHL
Marchand Returns with A Bang in B's Win Over Detroit
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery knew from afar that Brad Marchand was a world-class player. But seeing him perform up close on Thursday night left Boston's bench boss even more impressed with the winger's abilities. "Coaching with him today confirmed that he's a world-class player," said Montgomery. "It's amazing how he...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Capitals: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals at American Airlines Center. Game 8: Dallas Stars (4-2-1, 9 points) vs. Washington Capitals (4-3-0, 8 points) When: Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
Martin scares daughter during warmups at Islanders game
Islanders forward Matt Martin shares a moment with his daughter during warmups prior to a game against the Rangers. Matt Martin's daughter needs some time getting used to seeing her dad on the ice. Martin's daughter, Windsor, was enjoying watching the Islanders pregame warmups until the veteran forward skated up...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS, MO - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked the critical moment to score his 200th-career NHL goal, netting the game-winner with 6:16 to go in regulation of a 3-1 Oilers victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday night. Goaltender Stuart Skinner played exceptional with 37 saves in...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall behind early in 5-1 loss to Bruins
BOSTON -- The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Boston Bruins, 5-1, on Thursday night at TD Garden. Adam Erne scored the lone goal for the Red Wings in the second period, who trailed, 2-1, after 40 minutes. The Bruins put the game out of reach in the third, finding the back of the net three times in a 1:39-span.
NHL
Marchand picks up where he left off in Bruins win against Red Wings
But if there's anything that's been clear about the Boston Bruins forward over his 14-season NHL career, it's that theories don't generally apply. Instead of late November, the announced likely return date for Marchand, he returned Thursday, more than a month ahead of schedule, slotted in beside security blanket Patrice Bergeron against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. And he returned with a vengeance with three points, including two power-play goals, in a 5-1 win that pushed the Bruins to 7-1-0 on the season.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
Kings begin three-game home stand against Eastern Conference Champs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Lightning. Team Records:
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3-4-0) AT CAROLINA HURRICANES (4-1-1) 7 PM | PNC ARENA. The New York Islanders head south to take on the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night. The Islanders (3-4-0) are fresh off a 3-0 shutout win over the New York Rangers, snapping a three-game losing streak. Ilya Sorokin looked dominant in a 41-save performance, the fourth most saves he's made in a game in his NHL career. Kyle Palmieri scored two goals and Josh Bailey scored his first of the season.
NHL
Ripken congratulates Kessel for setting NHL consecutive games record
MLB ironman salutes Golden Knights forward who's played 990 games in row. Phil Kessel is drawing praise from the ultimate sports ironman. The Vegas Golden Knights forward broke the NHL record for consecutive games played on Tuesday when he took the ice in a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks. It was Kessel's 990th straight game, breaking the record of former defenseman Keith Yandle, who set the record last season playing with the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
Oettinger gets the start in road trip finale
The young netminder, who played college hockey at BU, looks to go 5-0-0 There will be some key storylines for the Stars in Boston on Tuesday. Dallas will face old coach Jim Montgomery for the first time. Jake Oettinger will get the start in Boston, where he attended Boston University.
NHL
Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
NHL
Tickets for 2023 Stadium Series between Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thur
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
