Your name popped up on my phone for the first time in a while. I was searching for a song on my Spotify and our shared playlist appeared. You must have forgotten to delete it while you were erasing every remnant of me from your life. When you finally threw away the stale, rotting flowers that you kept weeks after we broke up. When you randomly unliked all my playlists and blocked me on Spotify — something I had no idea was even possible. When you threw yourself into another relationship fueled out of spite and hatred for me — every date reminding you so much of me that you couldn’t help but mention my name and speak whatever malice you felt about me like you did with your other exes on our dates. To you, I was the villain. The flight that carried you to crash, the early morning cold when your heater stops working, forcing you to lay in bed all day, the protruding nail on the staircase railing that always deeply cuts your finger, the small scratch on the front of your almost-perfect car, the broken vent in the back of your freezer causing all your food to defrost and eventually spoil, the crooked picture frame in your living room that won’t stay straight no matter how many nails you add. No matter how I describe it, I was the antagonist in your story — the words you shared with all your friends and every person you met. Yet I can’t blame you, because if I was you, I would have done the same. I would have told my friends it was so out of the blue. Added in tiny lies to make you seem worse than you actually were. Rolled my eyes and ranted when your name got brought up, finding every excuse to criticize you. All because you would have been my villain. But in reality, you thought I was yours.

12 HOURS AGO