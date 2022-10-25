Read full article on original website
A letter to my ex
Your name popped up on my phone for the first time in a while. I was searching for a song on my Spotify and our shared playlist appeared. You must have forgotten to delete it while you were erasing every remnant of me from your life. When you finally threw away the stale, rotting flowers that you kept weeks after we broke up. When you randomly unliked all my playlists and blocked me on Spotify — something I had no idea was even possible. When you threw yourself into another relationship fueled out of spite and hatred for me — every date reminding you so much of me that you couldn’t help but mention my name and speak whatever malice you felt about me like you did with your other exes on our dates. To you, I was the villain. The flight that carried you to crash, the early morning cold when your heater stops working, forcing you to lay in bed all day, the protruding nail on the staircase railing that always deeply cuts your finger, the small scratch on the front of your almost-perfect car, the broken vent in the back of your freezer causing all your food to defrost and eventually spoil, the crooked picture frame in your living room that won’t stay straight no matter how many nails you add. No matter how I describe it, I was the antagonist in your story — the words you shared with all your friends and every person you met. Yet I can’t blame you, because if I was you, I would have done the same. I would have told my friends it was so out of the blue. Added in tiny lies to make you seem worse than you actually were. Rolled my eyes and ranted when your name got brought up, finding every excuse to criticize you. All because you would have been my villain. But in reality, you thought I was yours.
Michigan Daily
‘From Scratch’ tells the story of love, passion and discovering oneself while studying abroad￼
Studying abroad is supposed to be a life-changing experience, and for Amy Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña, “The Adam Project”), this is most definitely the case. Based on actress Tembi Locke’s 2019 best-selling memoir of the same name, Netflix’s new miniseries “From Scratch” tells the story of finding love, passion and oneself along the streets of beautiful Florence, Italy.
Michigan Daily
Waltzing my way through ballroom dance history
“Have you ballroom danced before?” a girl asked, as we waited outside the studio door. I shook my head, a reluctant smile appearing on my face. “Not yet, but I am about to.”. In my creased, worn, white sneakers, I walked toward the mirror room of the Central...
Michigan Daily
‘Smile’ comprehensively depicts the weight of trauma
There’s been a lot of buzz around “Smile,” the new horror film that pulls off its best scares through, as you may have guessed, creepy grins. The promotion of this movie was a lot of fun — photobombs of people smiling scarily in the background of baseball games and even on “The Today Show” — which is part of the reason I eagerly added it to my must-watch horror list for the season.
Michigan Daily
Weyes Blood is an emotional cowboy on new single ‘Grapevine’
Natalie Mering, better known as Weyes Blood, dropped her new single “Grapevine” to join the track “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” released earlier this September. Known for her earnest storytelling and lyrics full of honest warmth, Mering delivers once again with “Grapevine.” This is the second single teasing her forthcoming album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, to be released November 18th.
Michigan Daily
The omnipresent question for international students: do we stay or do we go back
For an international student, the U.S. college experience begins with one eye already on the finish line — at least it did for me. Before I headed off for college, I did the rounds saying goodbye to neighbors, friends and relatives from my 150-person Indian joint family. The one question I was consistently asked at the time was: “are you going to come back?”
