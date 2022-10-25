ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Teams advance to Class AA, A soccer state championships

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The No. 6 ranked Senior boys soccer advances to the Class AA state championship for the first time since 2004 with a 2-0 win over No. 2 Bozeman. The Broncs will face No. 1 Hellgate in Missoula this Saturday for a shot at a title. No....
