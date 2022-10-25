Read full article on original website
Related
Utah Utes may be without Tavion Thomas against Washington State
Following a series of events, the Utah Utes may be without Tavion Thomas against Washington State.
Jake Dickert says right side of WSU o-line 'still playing out' ahead of Utah tilt
PULLMAN -- The right side of the Washington State offensive line is in flux at the moment, with football head man Jake Dickert saying Monday the coaching staff is still working on the makeup headed into Thursday's tilt vs. No. 14 Utah. Grant Stephens, Ma'ake Fifita and Fa'alili Fa'amoe are the three in the mix and Dickert updated where things stand.
What BYU coach Mark Pope liked about his new-look team during the Blue & White scrimmage
Rudi Williams led all scorers in the Blue & White scrimmage with 19 points, Gideon George added 18 and Fousseyni Traore finished with 15. The Blue team was led by Jaxson Robinson’s 16 points
NBCMontana
Teams advance to Class AA, A soccer state championships
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The No. 6 ranked Senior boys soccer advances to the Class AA state championship for the first time since 2004 with a 2-0 win over No. 2 Bozeman. The Broncs will face No. 1 Hellgate in Missoula this Saturday for a shot at a title. No....
Media Day: Kamie Ethridge raves about WSU center Bella Murekatete's new mentality
PULLMAN -- During Pac-12 Media Day in women's basketball, Washington State head coach Kamie Ethridge on Tuesday said something "snapped" with center Bella Murekatete -- the fourth-year from Rwanda shifted her mentality and work ethic in a big way. Talent has never been an issue for the 6-3 Murekatete, but Ethridge has long spoken about her consistency and drive.
Comments / 0