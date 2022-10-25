Read full article on original website
Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point – Russell Adam Buckingham “Russell Rush”, 44, formerly of Fort Madison
Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Calvary Cemetery in West Point, Iowa, with Father Joseph Phung officiating. A large scale...
WIU rebuild a tough rock to crack
MACOMB, Ill. — Some of Western Illinois’ football players huddled near the yellow penalty flag on the field at the 10-yard line, hoping that it was a signal of a defeat denied, or a sign that there would be another chance to avoid their seventh crushing loss of the season.
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86, Fort Madison
Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died 10:41 a.m. Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at the River Hills Care Center, Keokuk, Iowa. He was born September 5, 1936 at Brooklyn, Illinois, a son of Arthur W. and Alta Ruth (Snyder) Wilson. On May 19, 1957, he married Karen Lee Ballard at the First Baptist Church, Fort Madison, Iowa. After celebrating 60 years of marriage, Karen preceded him in death June 28, 2017.
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Lorene Lillian Wilson Boyer, 88, Donnellson
Lorene Lillian Wilson Boyer, 88, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 10:05 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House. Born on December 18, 1933, in West Point, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Bertha (Eschman) Wilson. On December 28, 1952 she married Delbert W. Boyer at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Franklin, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2014.
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
KWQC
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
YouTuber Says Keokuk Has Great People, But Worst Place to Live
If you live in Keokuk (or are thinking about it), I have good news and I have bad news. A very popular YouTuber says that while Keokuk has great people, it's also the worst possible place you can live in Iowa if not the entire Midwest. I want to be...
For the Record – Tuesday, October 25, 2022
10/21/22 – 1:28 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 800 block of Avenue E. 10/22/22 – 9:26 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L. 10/22/22...
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – James “Jim” Randall Judy, 72, Wever
James “Jim” Randall Judy, 72, of Wever, IA passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:22 PM at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 19, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Roy E. and Iris “Cokie” Whitehill Judy. On April 17, 1982 he married Mary Jo Mertens in DeKalb, IL. James was a Union brick layer and fell on the job in the late 1970’s and broke his back. Due to his injury, he became involved in planning and management for different universities including Iowa State University for eighteen years as the Assistant Director of facilities, planning and management of residence halls. James was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and loved to travel with Mary Jo. Jim and Mary Jo had a home in South Padre Island where he could fish which was one of his greatest passions. They loved being at their home in rural Wever where they would sit and look over the Green Bay Bottoms and the Mississippi River.
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
ourquadcities.com
Car hits house in Davenport
Emergency crews responded to a car that hit a house in Davenport on early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of Marquette around 12:15 a.m. There was a large police presence in the area and an ambulance at the scene, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
Night and day difference in supervisor candidates.
We Lee County residents have some very important decisions to make on November 8th. One of which is voting for our new County Supervisor. If you are a liberal minded person and believe in the current administrations over spending, raising taxes, anti business, anti fossil fuels and open borders then you need to vote for Donna Amandus. She is a Democrat that supports what this current administration is doing and in my opinion wants to bring those beliefs to Lee County. Now I don't say that lightly but rather because I have seen her in action on the Fort Madison City Council. I have seen her attempt to go against a local small business person right here from Fort Madison. Thankfully there was a well informed city employee and city council member that stood up and informed her that what she was demanding was against city code and city protocol.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa bicyclist killed in Wednesday afternoon crash
KEOKUK, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Wednesday afternoon while riding a bicycle. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near U.S. Highway 136 and Cleaver Street in Keokuk. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sharon L. Robey, 70, of Niota, Ill., was heading west...
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
ourquadcities.com
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
977wmoi.com
IDNR Urges the Public to Leave the Mountain Lion Currently Roaming the State Alone
There’s at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now, and the State Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to leave him alone. A cougar was struck and killed on I-88 earlier this month, but there’s a second one. It was fitted with a GPS collar last year by Nebraska officials and has made its way here says DNR Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:
KWQC
Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was charged Tuesday in connection to the two people injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, with the help of Des Moines County deputies, West Burlington police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K-9, officers found the person of interest in the shooting Saturday, according to a media release.
