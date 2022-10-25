We Lee County residents have some very important decisions to make on November 8th. One of which is voting for our new County Supervisor. If you are a liberal minded person and believe in the current administrations over spending, raising taxes, anti business, anti fossil fuels and open borders then you need to vote for Donna Amandus. She is a Democrat that supports what this current administration is doing and in my opinion wants to bring those beliefs to Lee County. Now I don't say that lightly but rather because I have seen her in action on the Fort Madison City Council. I have seen her attempt to go against a local small business person right here from Fort Madison. Thankfully there was a well informed city employee and city council member that stood up and informed her that what she was demanding was against city code and city protocol.

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO