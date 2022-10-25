West Memphis Police Department looking to hire more officers

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police in West Memphis said they have arrested Caleb Moten, 18, in the shooting death of Christian Hammock, 28.

“As a person, she was so sweet, kind, loving,” said Latasha Jones, Hammock’s aunt.

Officers said the murder happened early Sunday morning. They said they found Hammock in the passenger seat of a gray Nissan Sentra.

Officers said Hammock was found at a BP gas station at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon. They believe she was murdered in the 300 block of West Jefferson.

“She was riding in a car with her boyfriend. She was in the front passenger seat sleep and at the time of her being in the vehicle someone shot in the vehicle and it hit her in the back of the head,” said Jones.

The murder comes as police in West Memphis announced they have received a grant from the Department of Justice for $1.7 million.

The mayor and police chief said the funds will be used to hire 14 additional police officers.

City officials said the funds will pay the salaries of the additional officers for three years. They said at the end of the three years the department can apply for additional funds.

