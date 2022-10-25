Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here is the full Michigan football schedule for the 2023 season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The full Michigan football schedule for the 2023 season was released Wednesday by the Big Ten. The Wolverines are starting the year with another trio of soft non-conference games against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green (we already knew this). A visit from Rutgers to open conference play gives Michigan four straight home games to start the season.
Michigan Daily
Michigan mercy and the mystique of “going away”
I, like many University of Michigan students, have amassed a collection of Michigan merch. T-shirts, hoodies, flannel pajama pants, beanies: you name it, I have it. Despite this, I rarely wear my merch outside of my dorm. I won’t say that I never do — I am guilty of occasionally repping on game days, or if I wake up 15 minutes before my class on North Campus and need something to wear — but my merch is mostly relegated to lounge wear and laundry days. That is, with one notable exception: weekends when I travel home.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s attacking success doesn’t translate in loss to Wisconsin
The No. 25 Michigan volleyball team wasn’t expected to win a set coming into Sunday afternoon’s matchup against No. 5 Wisconsin. But, the Wolverines’ performance in the first set — due to Michigan’s aggressive attacking — started to reshape that narrative. After securing the...
BREAKING: U-M Football Announces 2023 Schedule
Michigan Football's full schedule for the 2023 season was announced on Wednesday.
Michigan Daily
‘Nothing as dramatic as the pawpaw’: Ann Arbor pawpaw farmer Marc Boone retraces memories through orchard
St. Thomas Lutheran Church sits at the corner of West Ellsworth and Haab Roads outside Ann Arbor, the bright white steeple standing in stark contrast to the freshly crimson and amber leaves. The church has been there since the 1870s when services were exclusively offered in German, according to a sign out front. Though that has since changed, the area around the church looks like a Midwestern wonderland that time forgot.
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss
With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit boys soccer state tournament scores from region semifinals
Check out scores from the Metro Detroit boys soccer region semifinals from Tuesday night. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 2, Warren De La Salle Collegiate 1. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 1, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 0. Plymouth Christian Academy 2, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 0.
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Michigan Daily
Best Entertainment: The Michigan Theatre
Every time I thumb through the stack of movie tickets stuffed in my wallet, my memories of visiting the theater are restated in vivid detail. I remember who I was with, which parts of the movie we laughed at, cried to and in some cases ripped to shreds on Letterboxd. The moviegoing experience is a spiritual one — whether you’re alone or with others, kicking back in a comfortable chair and watching a film on the big screen upgrades the enjoyment to a level that can’t be recreated at home. For Ann Arbor residents, there’s no better place for watching movies than the Michigan Theater.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Detroit on pace to have driest year in decades
Metro Detroit has not had a lot of rain this year, and new information says that Detroit could have its driest year in decades.
Michigan Daily
Why Necto remains the premiere hub of Queer life in Ann Arbor
Necto Nightclub has been a hub of Queer life in southeast Michigan since 1984. Formerly known as the “Nectarine Ballroom,” the club’s name was shortened to “Necto” in 2001. Now celebrating its 21st birthday since the alteration, Necto remains Ann Arbor’s premier spot for queer (and non-queer) nightlife. The club and its performers have consistently swept local awards, recently voted “Best LGBTQ+ Club” and “Best Dance Night” in Washtenaw County by Current Magazine. Necto was also nominated for “Best Nightlife” by The Michigan Daily’s 2022 Best of Ann Arbor series.
Michigan’s latest tax incentive, $526M, harshly criticized
(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says 1,569 jobs will be created, and critics are howling at such a cost to taxpayers for expansions to plants already in Michigan. Whitmer on Tuesday said a $526 million tax incentive – that's more than $335,000 per job – is...
Michigan Daily
Best Late Night Bite: Fleetwood Diner
Since its opening in 1949, the Ann Arbor and Lansing locations of the Fleetwood Diner have advertised themselves as “The hippest little diners in the hippest Midwest towns”, and residents of Ann Arbor agree. Fleetwood Diner, located on the corner of Ashley Street and Liberty Street, was voted as the best place in Ann Arbor for a late night bite, a crown it hasn’t held since 2018, but a distinction it well deserves.
MetroTimes
Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
In 2021, Kelly Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, and one year later he's been traded to the Utah Jazz. This trade means Olynyk doesn't have much use for the Bloomfield Hills mansion he purchased, and the home has been listed for a cool $3.5 million. Located...
Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
Michigan Daily
Best Sunday Brunch: Angelo’s
One of the oldest restaurants in Ann Arbor, Angelo’s first opened in 1956 — the culmination of two years of hard work by Greek immigrants, Angelo and Pat Vangelatos. Today, the restaurant is owned and operated by Angelo’s son, Steve Vangelatos, and his wife, Jennifer. Vangelatos said...
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
Michigan Daily
Letter to the Editor: CS at UMich — Leaders & the Best?
“Our intellectual community values diversity, interdisciplinary teamwork, entrepreneurial thinking and inventiveness,” or so says the University of Michigan’s Electrical Engineering & Computer Science website. The University prides itself on training leaders that leave their fields a better place. If the University proposes that diversity, interdisciplinary teamwork, entrepreneurial thinking...
Michigan Daily
Best Nightlife: Rick’s American Cafe
“Electric,” “buzzin,” “yummy,” “double-well-drinks,” “slutty,” “playful,” “Thursday,” “a-little-sticky,”. “beautifully messy,” “impossible,” “essential”: We asked Michigan Daily staffers to describe Rick’s American Cafe in one word, and this is just a small sample of what they came up with.
