Homestead grad Goode suffers foot fracture
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WANE) – Homestead grad and University of Illinois sophomore Luke Goode will miss significant time with a foot injury suffered over the weekend.
Per a press release by the school on Monday, Goode fractured a bone in his left foot. The injury occurred during a closed scrimmage on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks. The press release states Goode’s return date is to be determined.
Goode, a six-foot-seven wing, averaged 2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game last year as a true freshman for the Illini. He averaged just under nine minutes a night, playing in 28 games. Illinois finished 23-10 overall and went 15-5 in the Big Ten, earning tie for the regular season conference title.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
