Muscle Shoals, AL

WHNT-TV

Doctors Seeing High Numbers of Flu Cases

A Decatur elementary school will continue with virtual learning through the end of the week due to an outbreak of flu cases. A Decatur elementary school will continue with virtual learning through the end of the week due to an outbreak of flu cases. Huntsville Havoc Excited for Season Home...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools dismissing early Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to dismiss early Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Albertville City Schools have canceled all after-school activities taking place after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Athens City Schools canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday. Athens State University moved all classes...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Spencer Found Guilty of Capital Murder

Jimmy O'Neal Spencer was found guilty on all seven counts Wednesday. Jimmy O'Neal Spencer was found guilty on all seven counts Wednesday. The 2022-23 hockey season is underway at the Von Braun Center!. RSV, Flu Cases Rising Rapidly. It's called RSV, doctors say it's a common respiratory illness among children...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Downtown Rescue Mission begins collecting turkeys for Thanksgiving giveaway

For more than 15 years, Downtown Rescue has handed out thousands of turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixings. Downtown Rescue Mission begins collecting turkeys …. For more than 15 years, Downtown Rescue has handed out thousands of turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixings. Huntsville Havoc Excited for Season Home Opener. The 2022-23...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Senate Race Draws Closer to Election Day

The match between Katie Britt and Will Boyd will soon come to a head. The match between Katie Britt and Will Boyd will soon come to a head. The 2022-23 hockey season is underway at the Von Braun Center!. RSV, Flu Cases Rising Rapidly. It's called RSV, doctors say it's...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Arx Mortis Haunted House Behind-The-Scenes

Get a glimpse of "behind the masks" of one of the most haunted attractions in North Alabama. Get a glimpse of "behind the masks" of one of the most haunted attractions in North Alabama. Downtown Rescue Mission begins collecting turkeys …. For more than 15 years, Downtown Rescue has handed...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Jimmy Spencer Trial Begins Day 6

Today, the jury listened to the alleged confession of Jimmy Spencer. Today, the jury listened to the alleged confession of Jimmy Spencer. Wednesday was "Manufacturing Day" at Northwest-Shoals Community College!. Spencer Found Guilty of Capital Murder. Jimmy O'Neal Spencer was found guilty on all seven counts Wednesday. US Space &...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

Buc-ee’s opening new location in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21. The new location will open at 6:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials will be in attendance for the grand opening.
ATHENS, AL
April Killian

The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama

The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur Fire and Rescue to host Halloween event Thursday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Fire and Rescue will be holding a Halloween event for children with special needs Thursday night. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. at the City of Decatur’s Fire and Police Training Center. “Halloween can be overwhelming for children...
DECATUR, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Decatur, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DECATUR, AL

