FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHNT-TV
Doctors Seeing High Numbers of Flu Cases
Decatur doctor says flu, RSV cases are rising
WAAY-TV
Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween
WHNT-TV
Monrovia Church of Christ Getting Ready for Annual Clothing Giveaway
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools dismissing early Tuesday due to severe weather threat
UPDATE: North Alabama schools and businesses closing early: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
WAAY-TV
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
WHNT-TV
Spencer Found Guilty of Capital Murder
WHNT-TV
Downtown Rescue Mission begins collecting turkeys for Thanksgiving giveaway
WHNT-TV
Alabama Senate Race Draws Closer to Election Day
WHNT-TV
Arx Mortis Haunted House Behind-The-Scenes
WHNT-TV
Jimmy Spencer Trial Begins Day 6
WAAY-TV
Austinville Elementary School announces 2-day closure of campus due to flu outbreak
LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
WAFF
Buc-ee’s opening new location in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21. The new location will open at 6:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials will be in attendance for the grand opening.
The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama
The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!
WAAY-TV
Alabama health leaders concerned about trifecta of viral illnesses, especially in young kids
WAFF
Decatur Fire and Rescue to host Halloween event Thursday
Decatur, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Somerville man identified in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - - - One man is dead after an apparent drowning in Guntersville.
