wpde.com
Horry Co. senior marches through losing arm to bone cancer, makes it to state competition
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A senior at St. James High School did not let unimaginable challenges break his stride, as he's preparing for the state marching band competition, five years after he decided to march through a bone cancer diagnosis and the loss of his right arm. “It’s...
wpde.com
Horry County Schools discontinues full-time virtual learning for next school year
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Schools met for their board meeting Monday night to discuss a number of topics including school improvements and changes for next school year. The board passed a vote making the decision to discontinue the option of full-time virtual learning in the 2023-2024...
wpde.com
13 wanted offenders from Horry Co., Pee Dee among 151 arrested in SC warrant sweep
WPDE — More than 100 wanted offenders in South Carolina were arrested during "Operation SC Sweep," which was a coordinated statewide warrant sweep done during the week of Oct. 17 - 22. The operation was led by the SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). Of the...
Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
live5news.com
Deputies find missing Georgetown teen
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a missing teen was found Wednesday afternoon. He was found shortly after 2 p.m.
33-year-old man missing from Aynor area since August, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in August in the Aynor area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Kevin Anthony Lightsey, 33, was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road near Aynor, HCPD said. He is known to spend time in […]
wpde.com
Police searching for carjacking suspect near CCU campus
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway police responded to carjacking at Conway Medical Center on Singleton Ridge Road that happened earlier Thursday morning. Officers are now looking for a suspect that is believed to be a white man, around 50-years-old, who was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants, and a dark ball cap.
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools ratings reach new milestones as students continue to excel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - School ratings have drastically improved this year in Florence 1 Schools. Students across the district are showing up more than ever when it comes to academics. Florence 1 Schools Spokeswoman Melissa Rollins said nine schools received a rating of good or excellent on the most...
WIS-TV
Record number of South Carolinians cast their ballots on the first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the first day of early voting for the general election, a record 42,423 South Carolinians cast their ballots. This mark nearly doubled the previous single-day record for early voting set in June during the primaries. State election officials expect the boom to continue through the...
WMBF
St. James High School Marching Band heads to state finals for first time in 9 years
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time in nearly a decade, the St. James High School Marching Band will battle for the state title. SJHS, along with North Myrtle Beach High School, Aynor High School and West Florence High School, will head to Columbia on Saturday to perform for the state title.
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
WMBF
Parent raises $2,500 to help pay off school lunch debt at Carolina Forest Elementary School
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One parent rallied a community together to make sure students at Carolina Forest Elementary School won’t go hungry. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA provided all elementary, middle and high school students free breakfasts and lunches through a special program for the past two years.
wpde.com
Homicide took place in Darlington Co. prior to body being found in Florence Co.: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Darlington County are taking over a homicide investigation after determining that the murder took place in the county prior to the body being found in Florence. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Oct. 8, in the area of...
WMBF
Surfside Beach seeks community input determining what town’s future will look like
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach wants its residents to fill the seats at its Citizen’s Workshop to hear what direction they think the town should go over the next five to 10 years. Surfside Beach holds these Citizen’s Workshops every few months discussing different topics, but at...
myhorrynews.com
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
myhorrynews.com
‘It was quick. We were in and out.’ Early voting takes off in Horry County
Residents sporting their “I voted” stickers can be seen all around Horry County this week as early voting began Monday with thousands of people casting ballots. Sandy Martin, the registration and elections director with the county, said it is “off to a good start.”. “We are expecting...
Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
wpde.com
Audio files of Moody's 'cell husband' released; asks questions, recalls change in behavior
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office released evidence and new details Tuesday in the case of the Brittanee Drexel disappearance and murder. The evidence released is what investigators and prosecutors used to build their case against Raymond Moody. ABC15 is digging even further into the...
mycarolinalife.com
Respiratory infections on rise among children in Myrtle Beach area, U.S.
A virus that can cause lung infections in young children and older adults is on the rise in our area and across the country. Tidelands Health pediatrician Dr. Lucretia Carter, medical director of pediatrics at Tidelands Health, says respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise. RSV is typically most prevalent in the fall and winter and can cause an infection of the lungs and breathing passages.
WLTX.com
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
