Horry County, SC

Police searching for carjacking suspect near CCU campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway police responded to carjacking at Conway Medical Center on Singleton Ridge Road that happened earlier Thursday morning. Officers are now looking for a suspect that is believed to be a white man, around 50-years-old, who was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants, and a dark ball cap.
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
Respiratory infections on rise among children in Myrtle Beach area, U.S.

A virus that can cause lung infections in young children and older adults is on the rise in our area and across the country. Tidelands Health pediatrician Dr. Lucretia Carter, medical director of pediatrics at Tidelands Health, says respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise. RSV is typically most prevalent in the fall and winter and can cause an infection of the lungs and breathing passages.
