WIFR
Pecatonica village president resigns
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Pecatonica must find a new leader after village president Bill Smull resigned. According to Pecatonica trustee Bill Determan, Smull cited personal health as the reason for his abrupt resignation Wednesday in a letter to village officials. Smull took over the position in 2017...
Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’ status?
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Home rule in Freeport was no longer a guarantee in October 2021. The 2020 Census confirmed a dip in population below the 25,000 threshold. Freeport gathered Monday evening to talk about the future of the “Home Rule Act” in the city, and both side of the argument came out to voice […]
WIFR
City of Rockford reaffirms commitment to battling antisemitism
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday, the City of Rockford reaffirms a proclamation it made last year. On October 18th, 2021, Mayor Tom McNamara officially made October 27th the Day of Action to Combat Antisemitism. In the document, the Mayor outlines the fact that antisemitism remains a major issue in the...
WIFR
Winnebago County Coroner candidates run to restore trust
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a usual race for Winnebago County Coroner. Both candidates vying for the position, Republican Jennifer Muraski and Democrat Tony Gasparini, are put to the test to restore trust within the office. “I think it was very irresponsible, to not have that cross look...
WIFR
RAMP opens new Project SEARCH location in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local non-profit organization celebrates a new opportunity and business partnership in the Forest City. RAMP commemorates a new location Tuesday for Project SEARCH, a business-focused, school-to-work transition program. The new location inside the Embassy Suites, 416 S. Main St. in Rockford, will give selected students on-the-job experience to help them build career and social skills after high school.
WIFR
How Hayden Conklin became the unofficial face of Stroll on State
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s downtown Rockford’s best winter showcase and now we are just one month away from Stroll on State. The Conklin family attended the first Stroll on State 10 years ago. At the end of the night, Lauren Conklin took a picture of her son and husband enjoying the event.
WIFR
Offsite voting opens in Rockford ahead of Election Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Board of Elections on Monday announced the opening of an offsite voting location to give greater voting access to Rockford residents. The site will open Monday through Friday from 9 to 5 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church St. Early voting is...
WIFR
Satellite crisis pregnancy clinic could open in Rockford
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After learning two abortion clinics could open in Rockford, Lifeline Coalition created plans to build an anti-abortion clinic for women in the area. Plans for a new Rockford satellite clinic could give women the option to choose life for their baby. This comes after a Madison, Wis. doctor announceD plans to have two abortion clinics operational in the Forest City by next year.
WIFR
Family goes one year without answers on Melissa Trumpy’s dissapearance
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Benny Affrunti says it’s a battle between giving false hope, and no hope to his three children, one year after their 37-year-old mother, Melissa Trumpy of Monticello, vanished with no trace. “I feel helpless trying to console them, and trying to help them, it’s hard,”...
WIFR
Thousands of narcotics pills, grams of cannabis found inside Roscoe business
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A tip from concerned residents leads to a major drug bust in Winnebago County. Bradley Walters, 47, of Caledonia was taken into custody Tuesday after Winnebago County Narcotics officers executed a search warrant at Black Sheep Vintage in Roscoe. Investigators say that during the search, they...
WIFR
Beloit woman faces felony OWI charge
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman with a history of OWI convictions was arrested early Wednesday by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies. Danielle Jester, 53, was stopped just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard. According to deputies, Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
Historic Building Coming Down, Memories Of Rockford’s Davis Park
Davis Park in Rockford is getting a major facelift, so here are some of my favorite memories. Greeting Card from Rockford, Illinois. ca. 1941, Rockford, Illinois, USA, Rockford, founded in 1834, is the third largest city in the state of Illinois. Population more than 85,000. Noted for its machine tool and furniture industries. Just a few miles sou.
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
walls102.com
Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage
MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
WIFR
Catalytic converter thefts rise by the thousands in Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More car thieves are taking a larger interest in an exhaust device that can be melted down and sold for its valuable metal. “A few screws removed, and a quick yank and thieves are able to take your catalytic converter,” said Heather Paul with State Farm.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Technical Rescue in Progress, In Winnebago County
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Hononegah High unveils statue of namesake for 100th anniversary
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockton school will always be reminded of its roots, as Hononegah High School unveiled a statue of Hononegah Sunday. Local organizations and donations from the community made it all possible, without costing taxpayers any money. The school is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and one school leader said that, […]
Ridiculous Parking Job at the Belvidere Illinois Walgreens
At the Belvidere Walgreens, someone wanted an UP FRONT parking spot, in the worst way!. I came across this picture on Facebook, taken by Dave Stoltz. I have sooo many questions. OK let's start with the actual picture:. Oh boy, where to start. Now, I can tell you that Walgreens...
WIFR
Car gets stuck under train
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
First round playoff dates/kickoff times set for Rockford area teams
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The first round of the IHSA football playoffs is locked in. Here are the dates and the starting times for the games this weekend involving Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND7A#18 Batavia (6-3) at #15 Rockford (Guilford) (7-2) Friday at 6:30#23 DeKalb (6-3) […]
