Freeport, IL

WIFR

Pecatonica village president resigns

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Pecatonica must find a new leader after village president Bill Smull resigned. According to Pecatonica trustee Bill Determan, Smull cited personal health as the reason for his abrupt resignation Wednesday in a letter to village officials. Smull took over the position in 2017...
PECATONICA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is Freeport losing its ‘home rule’ status?

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Home rule in Freeport was no longer a guarantee in October 2021. The 2020 Census confirmed a dip in population below the 25,000 threshold. Freeport gathered Monday evening to talk about the future of the “Home Rule Act” in the city, and both side of the argument came out to voice […]
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

City of Rockford reaffirms commitment to battling antisemitism

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday, the City of Rockford reaffirms a proclamation it made last year. On October 18th, 2021, Mayor Tom McNamara officially made October 27th the Day of Action to Combat Antisemitism. In the document, the Mayor outlines the fact that antisemitism remains a major issue in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago County Coroner candidates run to restore trust

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a usual race for Winnebago County Coroner. Both candidates vying for the position, Republican Jennifer Muraski and Democrat Tony Gasparini, are put to the test to restore trust within the office. “I think it was very irresponsible, to not have that cross look...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

RAMP opens new Project SEARCH location in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local non-profit organization celebrates a new opportunity and business partnership in the Forest City. RAMP commemorates a new location Tuesday for Project SEARCH, a business-focused, school-to-work transition program. The new location inside the Embassy Suites, 416 S. Main St. in Rockford, will give selected students on-the-job experience to help them build career and social skills after high school.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

How Hayden Conklin became the unofficial face of Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s downtown Rockford’s best winter showcase and now we are just one month away from Stroll on State. The Conklin family attended the first Stroll on State 10 years ago. At the end of the night, Lauren Conklin took a picture of her son and husband enjoying the event.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Offsite voting opens in Rockford ahead of Election Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Board of Elections on Monday announced the opening of an offsite voting location to give greater voting access to Rockford residents. The site will open Monday through Friday from 9 to 5 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church St. Early voting is...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Satellite crisis pregnancy clinic could open in Rockford

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After learning two abortion clinics could open in Rockford, Lifeline Coalition created plans to build an anti-abortion clinic for women in the area. Plans for a new Rockford satellite clinic could give women the option to choose life for their baby. This comes after a Madison, Wis. doctor announceD plans to have two abortion clinics operational in the Forest City by next year.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Thousands of narcotics pills, grams of cannabis found inside Roscoe business

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A tip from concerned residents leads to a major drug bust in Winnebago County. Bradley Walters, 47, of Caledonia was taken into custody Tuesday after Winnebago County Narcotics officers executed a search warrant at Black Sheep Vintage in Roscoe. Investigators say that during the search, they...
ROSCOE, IL
WIFR

Beloit woman faces felony OWI charge

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman with a history of OWI convictions was arrested early Wednesday by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies. Danielle Jester, 53, was stopped just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard. According to deputies, Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
BELOIT, WI
Q985

Historic Building Coming Down, Memories Of Rockford’s Davis Park

Davis Park in Rockford is getting a major facelift, so here are some of my favorite memories. Greeting Card from Rockford, Illinois. ca. 1941, Rockford, Illinois, USA, Rockford, founded in 1834, is the third largest city in the state of Illinois. Population more than 85,000. Noted for its machine tool and furniture industries. Just a few miles sou.
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage

MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

Catalytic converter thefts rise by the thousands in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More car thieves are taking a larger interest in an exhaust device that can be melted down and sold for its valuable metal. “A few screws removed, and a quick yank and thieves are able to take your catalytic converter,” said Heather Paul with State Farm.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Technical Rescue in Progress, In Winnebago County

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Car gets stuck under train

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
ROCKFORD, IL

