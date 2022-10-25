Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
9 Louisiana high school football coaches suspended for rest of season after mid-game altercation: report
A Louisiana high school football coach and eight other members of his staff have been suspended for the rest of the 2022 season after an altercation during a road game on Oct. 20. Monroe, La.-based news station KNOE reported Wednesday that the dispute, which took place during Carroll's game ...
City of West Monroe announces activities for Halloween weekend
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Halloween will be observed in the City of West Monroe on Monday, October 31, 2022. The city released a schedule of Halloween activities for the weekend of October 27th through October 31, 2022. A list of the scheduled events for this Halloween weekend follows. Kiroli park will have a “Spooky […]
Union Parish High School announce Nicholas McConnell as their new principal
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Union Parish High School announced Nicholas McConnell as their new principal. Congratulations to Principal McConnell.
Winnsboro Fire responds to massive fire on local property; Franklin Parish placed under burn ban
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department announced a burn ban after responding to a massive fire in Franklin Parish, La. In the picture above, the fire took place after a trash pile was burning on the property. Franklin Parish is under a burn ban until further […]
City of West Monroe receives $98K grant to install electric vehicle chargers within the city
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has received a $98,100 grant from Entergy Services, LLC to install electric vehicle charges within West Monroe, La. The installation of the chargers should take place sometime in early 2023. According to officials, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations will be in downtown West […]
ULM to host drive-thru Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe will host its annual drive-thru Trunk or Treat event. The festivities will take place in the Brown Stadium’s parking lot located next to Malone Stadium from 5 PM to 7 PM. According to officials, the event is free to the public.
NBC 10 News Today: 2022 Franklin Fright Night
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse sat down with Winnsboro Main Street Director, Sam Sheppard, to discuss Franklin Fright Night. For more details about this event, watch the clip above.
Traffic Alert: Tank truck catches fire near Washington Street; Monroe Fire at the scene
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to Newcombe Street and Washington Street in reference to a tank truck on fire. According to reports, the truck is carrying liquid oxygen. As of now, the fire is seized. Firefighters are currently at the scene. Newcombe Street and Louisville Avenue will […]
Community baby shower to take place in Bastrop on October 28th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, will host a community baby shower on October 28, 2022, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the Morehouse Health Unit in Bastrop, La. There will be giveaways, games, food, resources like baby caretaking tips, […]
bizmagsb.com
Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus
NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police
UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
myarklamiss.com
Weekend Evening Forecast – Sunday, October 23rd
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — What a windy day today! If you have any loose outdoor items, you may want to consider bringing them inside for a few days. Make sure your plants and trashcans won’t be blown away. Tonight, the low temperature will only drop to the...
Monroe Police still searching for Green Oaks Detention Center escapee after capturing 2 other juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/26/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police has confirmed that DeMarcus Haynes has been taken into custody. According to officials, they are still searching for Issavaion Webb. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Webb, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
Vicksburg Post
LDOTD: I-20 bridge lane closures expected with work underway on bridge
Motorists traveling Interstate 20 between Vicksburg and Monroe can expect periodic delays in the east and westbound lanes of the I-20 bridge over the Mississippi River as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development makes repairs to the bridge’s expansion joints. Work began on the bridge Monday. Louisiana is...
KNOE TV8
Entry-level CDL program at Monroe school meeting nationwide truck driver demands
A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut. Updated: 13 hours ago. Do you dread being asked the question, “Where...
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility. According to […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe City Council says no to drug/alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council says no to a new drug and alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue. A plan to build a new low-intensity recovery center did not receive enough votes to move forward on October 25. Owners of Legacy Recovery Services planned to purchase a...
Comments / 0