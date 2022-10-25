ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe announces activities for Halloween weekend

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Halloween will be observed in the City of West Monroe on Monday, October 31, 2022. The city released a schedule of Halloween activities for the weekend of October 27th through October 31, 2022. A list of the scheduled events for this Halloween weekend follows. Kiroli park will have a “Spooky […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe receives $98K grant to install electric vehicle chargers within the city

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has received a $98,100 grant from Entergy Services, LLC to install electric vehicle charges within West Monroe, La. The installation of the chargers should take place sometime in early 2023. According to officials, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations will be in downtown West […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Community baby shower to take place in Bastrop on October 28th

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, will host a community baby shower on October 28, 2022, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the Morehouse Health Unit in Bastrop, La. There will be giveaways, games, food, resources like baby caretaking tips, […]
BASTROP, LA
bizmagsb.com

Webster Parish teacher named LSC’s 2022 Distinguished Alumnus

NATCHITOCHES – John Dillon of Athens, center, was named the Jimmy D. Long, Sr., Louisiana Scholars’ College Distinguished Alumnus of 2022. Dillon was recognized during Northwestern State University Homecoming festivities Oct. 22 and congratulated by LSC Director Dr. Tyler Travillion, left, and Dr. Margaret Cochran, professor of ecology and mathematics.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police

UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
GRAMBLING, LA
myarklamiss.com

Weekend Evening Forecast – Sunday, October 23rd

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — What a windy day today! If you have any loose outdoor items, you may want to consider bringing them inside for a few days. Make sure your plants and trashcans won’t be blown away. Tonight, the low temperature will only drop to the...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police still searching for Green Oaks Detention Center escapee after capturing 2 other juveniles

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/26/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police has confirmed that DeMarcus Haynes has been taken into custody. According to officials, they are still searching for Issavaion Webb. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Webb, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

University staffer arrested

Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
GRAMBLING, LA
Vicksburg Post

LDOTD: I-20 bridge lane closures expected with work underway on bridge

Motorists traveling Interstate 20 between Vicksburg and Monroe can expect periodic delays in the east and westbound lanes of the I-20 bridge over the Mississippi River as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development makes repairs to the bridge’s expansion joints. Work began on the bridge Monday. Louisiana is...
VICKSBURG, MS
KNOE TV8

Entry-level CDL program at Monroe school meeting nationwide truck driver demands

A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut. Updated: 13 hours ago. Do you dread being asked the question, “Where...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy