Manville, NJ

Cranford over Caldwell - Field hockey recap

Abby Gorman scored twice, helping vault Cranford to a 3-1 victory over Caldwell in Cranford. Gorman’s first and second quarter finishes staked the Cougars out to a 2-0 lead, but Caldwell’s Morgan Manriquez would equalize on a feed from Ella Pasquarelli just before halftime. Audrey McMahon would add...
CRANFORD, NJ
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 27

No. 12 Hunterdon Central vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30. Notre Dame (17-5) vs. Lawrenceville (10-6) at Lawrenceville Prep, 5:30pm. Lodi Immaculate (19-2) at Northern Highlands (10-12), 4pm. Westwood (10-12) at Emerson Boro (19-3), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (17-5) vs. Paramus (12-8) at Paramus High School, 4:15pm. Saddle River Day (8-10) at Bergenfield (9-11),...
NEWARK, NJ
Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap

Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Collingswood over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap

Micah Angehr logged five assists in Collingswood’s 6-1 victory over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Maddox Morfit-Tighe scored two goals for Paulsboro (4-11-3), who jumped out to an early lead and was able to cruise. Pau Hau and Jackson Haro-Moss also found the back of the net in the win. The...
PAULSBORO, NJ
St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap

Three different players scored in St. Rose’s 3-0 victory against Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank. Sophia Scrofine, Eleanor Ragan, and Colleen Ragan all scored for St. Rose, which improved to 14-2. Meghan DeLuca also recorded two assists while Shannon White made two saves. Bella Hurta stopped a whopping...
RED BANK, NJ
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
A dream becomes reality for Princeton native

Princeton High School and Rider are just a 15-minute drive from one another. With both Rider and Princeton University in the area, both athletics programs scout their own area for prospective high school athletes that want to play at the Division I level. Yet, a student-athlete who scored 1,000 career...
PRINCETON, NJ
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge

Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate

For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ Police Net 41 Fugitives, Including 5 Accused of Murder

A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
NEWARK, NJ
Here are 3 ways Eagles could use newly-acquired Robert Quinn on defense

A lot can happen around the trade deadline. Several players around the league play the uncomfortable waiting game, seeing if they have to uproot their lives once again to see if they have to move to another city for the remainder of the season. It was something that Robert Quinn had to go through. On Wednesday, Quinn’s wait was finally over, leaving the Chicago Bears defense to join the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
