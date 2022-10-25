Read full article on original website
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Drive-Through Drug Distribution Network Operated Off I-78 in NewarkMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenMontclair, NJ
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Annie Clapp scored two second half goals and had an assist in the first half to lift 12th-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan to a 4-1 victory over fifth-seeded Bayonne in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament in Bayonne. Clapp assisted on Kaelyn Corbitt’s goal which gave Bridgewater-Raritan...
Cranford over Caldwell - Field hockey recap
Abby Gorman scored twice, helping vault Cranford to a 3-1 victory over Caldwell in Cranford. Gorman’s first and second quarter finishes staked the Cougars out to a 2-0 lead, but Caldwell’s Morgan Manriquez would equalize on a feed from Ella Pasquarelli just before halftime. Audrey McMahon would add...
Field Hockey: Monmouth wins in overtime against Toms River South
Alyson Amadruto scored the overtime game-winner as Monmouth edged Toms River South, 4-3, in Tinton Falls. Amadruto’s came off of a pass form Olivia Farley. Alex Burke tied the game for Toms River South in the fourth quarter, Abbey Wilber provide the helper. Amadruto scored twice as did Farley....
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 27
No. 12 Hunterdon Central vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30. Notre Dame (17-5) vs. Lawrenceville (10-6) at Lawrenceville Prep, 5:30pm. Lodi Immaculate (19-2) at Northern Highlands (10-12), 4pm. Westwood (10-12) at Emerson Boro (19-3), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (17-5) vs. Paramus (12-8) at Paramus High School, 4:15pm. Saddle River Day (8-10) at Bergenfield (9-11),...
Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
Collingswood over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Micah Angehr logged five assists in Collingswood’s 6-1 victory over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Maddox Morfit-Tighe scored two goals for Paulsboro (4-11-3), who jumped out to an early lead and was able to cruise. Pau Hau and Jackson Haro-Moss also found the back of the net in the win. The...
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 3 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Eighth-seeded Jackson Liberty advanced from the first round of the Central Jersey Group 3 Tournament with a 2-0 win over ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional in Jackson. Jackson Liberty will next face either top-seeded Steinert or 16th-seeded Neptune in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Junior Chelsea Lavezzo and sophomore Delaney Spalthoff each...
Cappucci cool under pressure to lead Hopewell Valley past Lawrence in CJ3 action
When seventh-seeded Hopewell Valley and 10th-seeded Lawrence were drawn against each other in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 sectional bracket, everyone knew goals were going to be at a premium. The two Colonial Valley Conference Valley Division foes played out a scoreless draw in the...
St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap
Three different players scored in St. Rose’s 3-0 victory against Red Bank Catholic in Red Bank. Sophia Scrofine, Eleanor Ragan, and Colleen Ragan all scored for St. Rose, which improved to 14-2. Meghan DeLuca also recorded two assists while Shannon White made two saves. Bella Hurta stopped a whopping...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
theridernews.com
A dream becomes reality for Princeton native
Princeton High School and Rider are just a 15-minute drive from one another. With both Rider and Princeton University in the area, both athletics programs scout their own area for prospective high school athletes that want to play at the Division I level. Yet, a student-athlete who scored 1,000 career...
Seton Hall’s Tray Jackson vows to make big jump in senior season
When Seton Hall was picked seventh in the Big East preseason poll, it upset some members of the team. But senior forward Tray Jackson found motivation in it. “Absolutely, I love being an underdog and proving what we’re capable of,” the 6-foot-10 senior forward from Detroit said this week at the team’s media day.
roi-nj.com
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
Rutgers’ Aaron Young could see role grow vs. Minnesota as he approaches end of long recovery
It was a forgettable play on an overlooked assignment, but when Aaron Young took the field on Rutgers’ punt-block unit against Indiana last Saturday, it officially marked the end of his long journey back to the field. The snap marked the Scarlet Knights running back’s first appearance in a...
Rutgers vs. Minnesota picks, predictions: Will huge underdog Scarlet Knights pull off road upset?
Rutgers and Minnesota have the same record, share similar strengths and are led by coaching staffs that are very familiar with one another, but the home side is still significantly favored to win their upcoming meeting. The Golden Gophers (4-3, 1-2) are 14.5-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3)...
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
Here is Rutgers football’s 2023 schedule as Big Ten releases full slate
For one last season, Rutgers must go through the gauntlet that is the Big Ten East. The conference released the schedule for its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, confirming a report from The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman earlier in the week that the current division structure will remain next fall despite months of discussion of their removal. That change will come in the 2024 season when USC and UCLA officially join the conference, with the league planning to “configure a new model,” per Dochterman.
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
NJ Police Net 41 Fugitives, Including 5 Accused of Murder
A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Here are 3 ways Eagles could use newly-acquired Robert Quinn on defense
A lot can happen around the trade deadline. Several players around the league play the uncomfortable waiting game, seeing if they have to uproot their lives once again to see if they have to move to another city for the remainder of the season. It was something that Robert Quinn had to go through. On Wednesday, Quinn’s wait was finally over, leaving the Chicago Bears defense to join the Eagles.
