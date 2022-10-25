The Los Angeles Lakers are the premier franchise in the NBA. With 17 championships in the trophy case, dating back to the BAA Minneapolis Lakers days, only the Boston Celtics can rival the Lakers’ historical achievements. The 2022-23 Lakers, though, might be the worst team in the league right now. The Lakers’ record is 0-4, putting them with the 0-5 Orlando Magic and the 0-3 Sacramento Kings as the only organizations without a win so far. There is plenty of blame to go around for the poor start. Owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, and highly-paid superstars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook all have some degree of culpability. Who is most to blame, though? Here are the biggest Lakers culprits in the team’s terrible 0-4 start, ranked.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO