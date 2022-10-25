Read full article on original website
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York
There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Abysmal Performance Against Grizzlies: "This Guy Was Supposed To Be The Future Of Basketball"
Ben Simmons fouled out of a Brooklyn Nets loss for the second time this season, making fans extremely upset after the game.
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.
Yardbarker
Knicks Dazzle vs. Magic in Second Straight Win
The magic is alive at Madison Square Garden. Fortunately for those gathered, the early sorcery stems from a metropolitan source rather than Central Florida. Julius Randle led the way with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double, uniting with Jalen Brunson (21) and RJ Barrett (20) for 66 tallies en route to the New York Knicks' 115-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Combined with Friday's blowout win over Detroit, the Knicks (2-1) have formed their first winning streak of the 2022-23 season.
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It doesn’t mean nothing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drops truth bomb on 3-0 start
The Milwaukee Bucks have begun the season an impressive 3-0 with wins over fellow contenders Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as they seek to bounce back from their second-round exit in last year’s postseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of outstanding to begin the year, averaging 36 points, 13 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on […] The post ‘It doesn’t mean nothing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drops truth bomb on 3-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Give him a f–king chance’: Nets star Kyrie Irving fires message at Ben Simmons’ critics after Bucks loss
At this point, Kyrie Irving is getting tired of all the negativity surrounding Brooklyn Nets teammate Ben Simmons. Fans and experts alike have been on his case all season long, and right now, it sounds like Kyrie’s just had enough of it. The Nets suffered another loss on Wednesday night, falling to Giannis Antetokounmpo and […] The post ‘Give him a f–king chance’: Nets star Kyrie Irving fires message at Ben Simmons’ critics after Bucks loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win
Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo notches incredible feat vs Nets never done in his career
With multiple accolades and an NBA championship already under his belt, there’s no question Giannis Antetokounmpo is well on his way to becoming one of the league’s All-Time greats. He continued that ascent on Wednesday in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo scored 43 points against the...
Magic’s Banchero Joins Exclusive Rookie Statistical Club
The Orlando forward joins a club which only includes five Hall of Famers.
Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts
Steve Nash has never been known as an angry guy, but boy did we see that side from the Brooklyn Nets head coach Wednesday night. Nash was nearly unrecognizable when he went after NBA officials and had to be restrained by fellow Nets coaches and his players apparently over a non-call in the third quarter […] The post Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Nets HC Steve Nash got ejected for first time in his career vs. Bucks
The Brooklyn Nets fell to 1-3 on the season after they were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks, 99-110, in a heated affair that saw Steve Nash get ejected for the first time in his brief coaching career. Nash wasn’t able to hold his emotions in check after a blocking foul was called on Patty Mills […] The post The reason Nets HC Steve Nash got ejected for first time in his career vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Lakers must NOT trade both 1st-round picks in attempt to save roster
The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 season has gotten off to a horrible start in the early going. They have yet to win a game, with their 0-4 record being the second worst in the league behind the Orlando Magic, who are 0-5. It’s clear the Lakers are not built to contend in their current state, and sweeping changes will need to be made in some fashion.
Jalen Brunson love fest spreading in New York after big-time play vs. Hornets
Jalen Brunson is playing like a $100 million player in his first season with the New York Knicks. And he showed that again Wednesday night when he took over for the Knicks and carried his team on his back on their way to a 134-131 overtime win in the Big Apple over the visiting Charlotte Hornets.
1 embarrassing stat that highlights everything wrong with the Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers have not been off to the best of starts, having begun the season with a 1-4 record after their most recent 109-119 loss to the Toronto Raptors. While Sixers fans have grown increasingly frustrated with head coach Doc Rivers, and Joel Embiid hasn’t strung together consistent performances thus far as he puts his battle with plantar fasciitis in the rear view mirror, there is one area of concern the Sixers must address immediately as they try to snap out of their funk.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Biggest Lakers culprits in terrible 0-4 start, ranked
The Los Angeles Lakers are the premier franchise in the NBA. With 17 championships in the trophy case, dating back to the BAA Minneapolis Lakers days, only the Boston Celtics can rival the Lakers’ historical achievements. The 2022-23 Lakers, though, might be the worst team in the league right now. The Lakers’ record is 0-4, putting them with the 0-5 Orlando Magic and the 0-3 Sacramento Kings as the only organizations without a win so far. There is plenty of blame to go around for the poor start. Owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka, and highly-paid superstars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook all have some degree of culpability. Who is most to blame, though? Here are the biggest Lakers culprits in the team’s terrible 0-4 start, ranked.
