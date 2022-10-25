Volleyball: Garrison secures road win on Monday
The Troopers got a road win over Surrey to open the final week of the volleyball regular season.
Class B Volleyball Scores
|Surrey Mustangs
|0
|#8 Garrison Troopers
|3 Final
|South Prairie-Max Royals
|3
|Stanley Blue Jays
|0 Final
|Lewis & Clark Bombers
|1
|Rugby Panthers
|3 Final
