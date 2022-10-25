Volleyball: Garrison secures road win on Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Early voting has begun in Burleigh and Morton counties, and will continue through November 7th, except for on Sundays. On Wednesday, voting is from noon to 5:30 pm at the Bismarck Event Center for Burleigh County residents and at Disciples Church for Morton County residents. Ward and Stark counties won’t begin in-person voting until next week. For more information about your polling location, visit vote.nd.gov and enter your home address. See below for links to county election sites.

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO