Garrison, ND

Volleyball: Garrison secures road win on Monday

By Tristan Thomas
 2 days ago

The Troopers got a road win over Surrey to open the final week of the volleyball regular season.

Class B Volleyball Scores

Surrey Mustangs 0 #8 Garrison Troopers 3 Final
South Prairie-Max Royals 3 Stanley Blue Jays 0 Final
Lewis & Clark Bombers 1 Rugby Panthers 3 Final
KX News

