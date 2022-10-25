Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off StreetsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Kendrick Perkins warns Russell Westbrook about the scenario where he's out of the league next year.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
Adam Silver responds to LeBron James' desire to own an NBA team in Las Vegas.
Klay Thompson gets first career ejection as Suns thrash Warriors in stormy game
The Phoenix Suns clinched a convincing 134-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson’s first career ejection and seven technical fouls. Devin Booker scored 34 points and Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns. “I thought...
Devin Booker Sets Suns Franchise Record
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker set an early season Suns record for points scored through three games.
Charles Barkley talks Suns ownership, Barack Obama’s potential interest
Former Phoenix Suns forward and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said he’d only consider joining the next Suns ownership group if Barack Obama called him. The Ringer founder Bill Simmons revealed that he heard the former president is involved in one of the groups preparing a Suns bid.
Warriors’ Klay Thompson ejected vs. Suns in 7-techincal foul 3rd quarter
There’s a first time for everything. And that was certainly the case at Footprint Center on Tuesday night. Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was ejected in the third quarter for the first time in his career in the Phoenix Suns’ 134-105 win. The third quarter saw a...
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson Ejected After Arguing with Suns Players
While the Phoenix Suns were making sure to keep their composure against the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson couldn’t do the same. As time time reached slightly beyond the halfway point of the third quarter, Thompson received his first career ejection. In what started as a simple argument between Devin Booker and Thompson, both players received a technical foul.
Yardbarker
Fans React to Suns’ Win Over the Warriors
The Phoenix Suns exploded on offense tonight to take a commanding victory over the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors. Another night means another Devin Booker masterclass. And yet again, Booker was the only Suns player to score over 20 points (34). With tonight’s win, Phoenix has 145 career...
thecomeback.com
Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance
While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
Yardbarker
Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson
When he was coming out of the NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker was often compared to Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson for a few different reasons. Now fast forward to present day, where Booker has eclipsed not only expectations but also the Thompson comparison itself. During the...
NBC Sports
Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors
The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
Suns, Warriors prepare for much-anticipated meeting
Five months later than many expected, the last two Western Conference champions will duel in the desert when the Golden
Yardbarker
Suns Victorious in Scrappy Showdown With Warriors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hosted a 90's night, and it sure felt like it once action began. In front of a sell-out crowd in the Footprint Center, Phoenix's 134-105 win against the defending champion Golden State Warriors featured plenty of physical play. Technical fouls were thrown left and right to players and coaches, and even Klay Thompson was ejected with 6:31 in the third.
NBC Philadelphia
Klay Thompson Ejected From Warriors-Suns After Jawing With Devin Booker
Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with...
NBC Sports
Warriors searching for defensive identity after loss to Suns
PHOENIX, Ariz. -- If there's one thing the Warriors should be thankful for after their first four games of the 2022-23 NBA season, it's that they played the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Since that season-opening win, they have dropped two of their last three games, with the latest...
DeAndre Hopkins’ energy infectious on Arizona Cardinals players, coaches
TEMPE — He may not have remedied all of the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive miscues, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins gave it a shot in his return from a six-game PED suspension on Thursday night. Hopkins was all over the field in the Week 7 win over the New...
Warriors at Suns: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in a potential playoff preview on Tuesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Warriors and Suns have gotten...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0