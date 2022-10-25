ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Klay Thompson Ejected After Arguing with Suns Players

While the Phoenix Suns were making sure to keep their composure against the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson couldn’t do the same. As time time reached slightly beyond the halfway point of the third quarter, Thompson received his first career ejection. In what started as a simple argument between Devin Booker and Thompson, both players received a technical foul.
Fans React to Suns’ Win Over the Warriors

The Phoenix Suns exploded on offense tonight to take a commanding victory over the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors. Another night means another Devin Booker masterclass. And yet again, Booker was the only Suns player to score over 20 points (34). With tonight’s win, Phoenix has 145 career...
Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance

While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
Suns SG Devin Booker Speaks on Trash Talk With Klay Thompson

When he was coming out of the NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker was often compared to Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson for a few different reasons. Now fast forward to present day, where Booker has eclipsed not only expectations but also the Thompson comparison itself. During the...
Ayton: Suns got physical to 'legal limit' against Warriors

The Warriors fizzled out in the second half of their 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. Golden State only scored 39 points in the second half, and Suns big man Deandre Ayton might have revealed the reason for the Warriors losing gas in the last 24 minutes of the game.
Suns Victorious in Scrappy Showdown With Warriors

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hosted a 90's night, and it sure felt like it once action began. In front of a sell-out crowd in the Footprint Center, Phoenix's 134-105 win against the defending champion Golden State Warriors featured plenty of physical play. Technical fouls were thrown left and right to players and coaches, and even Klay Thompson was ejected with 6:31 in the third.
Klay Thompson Ejected From Warriors-Suns After Jawing With Devin Booker

Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with...
Warriors searching for defensive identity after loss to Suns

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- If there's one thing the Warriors should be thankful for after their first four games of the 2022-23 NBA season, it's that they played the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night. Since that season-opening win, they have dropped two of their last three games, with the latest...
