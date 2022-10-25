ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $454 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (October 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $454 million drawing Saturday (October 15) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed...
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday Night October 26th reaches $700 Million

The Powerball jackpot has grown again. The jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 is now the 5th largest in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $700 million, up from the $680 million prize that was announced on Monday night, due to increased ticket sales.
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — up for grabs

It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.The anticipated fund is this year's biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball, which increased the sum from $680 million earlier this week. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.Powerball's weekly drawings — which happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — have yielded partial wins for players over the last...
