It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.The anticipated fund is this year's biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball, which increased the sum from $680 million earlier this week. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.Powerball's weekly drawings — which happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — have yielded partial wins for players over the last...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO