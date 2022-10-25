Read full article on original website
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languagesRickyManhattan, NY
NJSIAA Girls Soccer Roundup for Section 2, Group 2, First Round
A 13-seed winning and both Parsippany schools advancing highlighted the opening round action in Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA state tournament play. Elsewhere, third-seeded Hanover Park cruised to a comfortable victory over Hackettstown, and Bernards did the same in its debut. Here is a look at how things shook out...
Cappucci cool under pressure to lead Hopewell Valley past Lawrence in CJ3 action
When seventh-seeded Hopewell Valley and 10th-seeded Lawrence were drawn against each other in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 sectional bracket, everyone knew goals were going to be at a premium. The two Colonial Valley Conference Valley Division foes played out a scoreless draw in the...
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Senior Jadyn Kestenbaum tallied twice as fourth-seeded Livingston shut out 13th-seeded Columbia 3-0 in the first round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 Tournament in Livingston. Livingston will next meet fifth-seeded Kearny in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Junior Isabella Dilanni scored as well while senior Avery Reiman, junior...
Field Hockey: Monmouth wins in overtime against Toms River South
Alyson Amadruto scored the overtime game-winner as Monmouth edged Toms River South, 4-3, in Tinton Falls. Amadruto’s came off of a pass form Olivia Farley. Alex Burke tied the game for Toms River South in the fourth quarter, Abbey Wilber provide the helper. Amadruto scored twice as did Farley....
Hanover Park over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Porras-Nunez dished out two assists to lead Hanover Park to a 5-0 win over Morristown-Beard in East Hanover. Alesio Barquin, Daniel Dominguez, Valentino Della Grazia, and Juan Sebastian Garcia each scored for Hanover Park (14-2). Mateo Echavarria made one save to earn the shutout. Morristown-Beard’s record dropped to 2-13....
Collingswood over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Micah Angehr logged five assists in Collingswood’s 6-1 victory over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Maddox Morfit-Tighe scored two goals for Paulsboro (4-11-3), who jumped out to an early lead and was able to cruise. Pau Hau and Jackson Haro-Moss also found the back of the net in the win. The...
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Thursday, Oct. 27
No. 12 Hunterdon Central vs. Bridgewater-Raritan, 5:30. Notre Dame (17-5) vs. Lawrenceville (10-6) at Lawrenceville Prep, 5:30pm. Lodi Immaculate (19-2) at Northern Highlands (10-12), 4pm. Westwood (10-12) at Emerson Boro (19-3), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (17-5) vs. Paramus (12-8) at Paramus High School, 4:15pm. Saddle River Day (8-10) at Bergenfield (9-11),...
Montclair eases past Glen Ridge - Field hockey recap
Montclair scored four goals as it eased past Glen Ridge, 4-1, in Montclair. Hannah Saraisky had a goal and an assist to help push Montclair (14-4) to victory. Megan Previdi, Eliza Larson and Brynn Williams also found themselves on the scoresheet for Montclair. Natalie Shaw provided the only goal for...
Cherokee over Notre Dame - Field Hockey
Jenna Spagnolia scored a hat trick to lead Cherokee past Notre Dame, 6-1, in Marlton. Izzy Amelio, Erin St. John, and Allie Beckendorf all added goals for Cherokee (9-8). Elizabeth Podell scored for Notre Dame (11-4), while Adeline Ihlefeld made 18 saves for the Irish in a losing effort. The...
Raiders outduel Pingry to win first Somerset County championship since 2015
Fresh off winning its first Skyland Conference championship in nine years earlier this month, the Hillsborough High School girls cross-country team added more gold to its 2022 ledger on Oct. 20 at the Somerset County Championships that were held at Pleasant Valley Park in Basking Ridge. Coach Richard Refi watched...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
Seton Hall’s Tray Jackson vows to make big jump in senior season
When Seton Hall was picked seventh in the Big East preseason poll, it upset some members of the team. But senior forward Tray Jackson found motivation in it. “Absolutely, I love being an underdog and proving what we’re capable of,” the 6-foot-10 senior forward from Detroit said this week at the team’s media day.
See the Kittatinny High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Kittatinny High School marching band performed at the Music in the Mountains competition hosted by Vernon High School in Vernon. With...
See the Lenape Regional High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Saturday, Lenape Regional High School marching band performed at the Music in the Mountains competition hosted by Vernon High School in Vernon.
Here are 3 ways Eagles could use newly-acquired Robert Quinn on defense
A lot can happen around the trade deadline. Several players around the league play the uncomfortable waiting game, seeing if they have to uproot their lives once again to see if they have to move to another city for the remainder of the season. It was something that Robert Quinn had to go through. On Wednesday, Quinn’s wait was finally over, leaving the Chicago Bears defense to join the Eagles.
Rutgers’ Aaron Young could see role grow vs. Minnesota as he approaches end of long recovery
It was a forgettable play on an overlooked assignment, but when Aaron Young took the field on Rutgers’ punt-block unit against Indiana last Saturday, it officially marked the end of his long journey back to the field. The snap marked the Scarlet Knights running back’s first appearance in a...
See the Freehold Township High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Freehold Township High School marching band performed as the Freehold Township Patriots took on Jackson Memorial. With the season in...
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
Coach Eli Manning? Not for long, as Giants legend describes short-lived stint
Eli Manning is living his best life. The former New York Giants quarterback is best-known these days as co-host of the “ManningCast,” ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football. Manning also hosts” Eli’s Place,” an offbeat look at college football, with episodes airing on ESPN+.
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
