CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
WGRZ TV
Sabres streak ends in Seattle
SEATTLE — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves.
ESPN
Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games
Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets fourth marker
Crosby scored a first-period goal, but the Penguins suffered a 6-3 setback to the Oilers on Monday. Crosby, the two-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy recipient, continues to defy his age. The 35-year-old future hall of famer has scored at least one point in five of the Penguins' six outings. Crosby, who has compiled three three-point performances this season, added three shots and four hits against the Oilers.
Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
Bratt scores 2, Devils hand Wings first regulation loss, 6-2
DETROIT (AP) — Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Tuesday night. Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Ryan Graves had two assists. Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots to help the Devils rebound from a 6-3 loss at home to Washington on Monday. “I thought we really bounced back well from last night,” said Bratt, who extended his point streak to seven games, tying a career high. “We weren’t happy at all with the way we played and I felt like we really picked up the intensity as a team. I thought we got a good overall game from everyone out there.” Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings (3-1-2) were the last remaining team without a regulation loss.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
Ovechkin scores 783rd goal as Capitals beat N.J. Devils 6-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin took a spot from the great Gordie Howe in the NHL record book and closed in another. Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in a big second period and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 6-3 Monday night, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak. Ovechkin’s third goal of the season gave Washington a 4-1 lead and it turned out to be his 122nd game winner, passing Howe (121) for second overall behind Jaromir Jagr (135). “Yeah. It’s pretty cool obviously to be in that company and pass those legends, it’s a pretty cool moment,” Ovechkin said.
CBS Sports
Bears' Byron Pringle: Designated for return
The Bears designated Pringle (calf) for a return to practice Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Pringle's 21-day practice window kicks off now, and Chicago can fully activate him from IR at any point. A calf injury has sidelined Pringle since Week 3, but the five-year veteran appears to be nearing a return to action. Once healthy, Pringle stands to handle a depth role in the Bears' receiving corps.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Scripted out of win
Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets. As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.
