DETROIT (AP) — Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Tuesday night. Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Ryan Graves had two assists. Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots to help the Devils rebound from a 6-3 loss at home to Washington on Monday. “I thought we really bounced back well from last night,” said Bratt, who extended his point streak to seven games, tying a career high. “We weren’t happy at all with the way we played and I felt like we really picked up the intensity as a team. I thought we got a good overall game from everyone out there.” Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings (3-1-2) were the last remaining team without a regulation loss.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO