Yakima, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Yakima.
The A.C. Davis High School soccer team will have a game with Eisenhower High School on October 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
A.C. Davis High School
Eisenhower High School
October 25, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The A.C. Davis High School soccer team will have a game with Eisenhower High School on October 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
A.C. Davis High School
Eisenhower High School
October 25, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0