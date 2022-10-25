ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Yakima.

The A.C. Davis High School soccer team will have a game with Eisenhower High School on October 25, 2022, 17:00:00.

A.C. Davis High School
Eisenhower High School
October 25, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The A.C. Davis High School soccer team will have a game with Eisenhower High School on October 25, 2022, 19:00:00.

A.C. Davis High School
Eisenhower High School
October 25, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk KIT

2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating

2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima

Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
YAKIMA, WA
cwuobserver.com

10 must do’s in the ‘Burg

Whether Ellensburg has always been ‘home’ or is now just becoming it, it’s more important than not to get better acquainted with the city and what it has to offer in all its entirety. Here are the top 10 must do’s in Ellensburg for you to check out.
ELLENSBURG, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

SIU: Sunnyside police officer shot in neck released to recover at home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The police officer who was shot in his neck while responding to a shootout in Yakima County’s Lower Valley has been released from a Seattle hospital to recover at home. According to a recent update from special investigators on this October 10 incident, Officer Javier Arredondo of the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 1400-block of S...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
News Talk KIT

Social Media Threat Causes Increased Patrols at Yakima School

Yakima Police increased their presence at Eisenhower High School early Tuesday after learning of a threat to harm students posted on social media. Police Capt. Jay Seely says no problems were reported this morning but he says they'll keep an increased presence at the school all day. The school also...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Vulnerable Yakima adult allegedly financially exploited by medical assistant

YAKIMA, Wash. — Following allegations that she financially took advantage of a person with whom she held a position of trust, a Yakima woman had her nursing assistant and pharmaceutical assistant credentials stripped from her. As announced and detailed by the Washington Department of Health, their Pharmacy Commission made the decision to remove Yakima resident Susan Beebe’s right to practice...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty

The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
WENATCHEE, WA
94.5 KATS

Many Yakima Residents, Sour On Trick Or Treating

With Halloween on the minds of most people, a common thought among kids (especially me back in the day) is, “what houses are giving away the good stuff?” & “Who has the full size candy bars?” Heck, I’ve even asked, “Which house should we stay away from, the one that gives out toothpaste?” Knowing that those were the questions on my young mind, I now ask myself, “do I have enough candy to hand out”, or “should I even bother?”
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Kellogg's 'discovers' Bigg Mixx cereal character along Toppenish Creek

The Pacific Northwest has its share of cryptids, those unexplained creatures of myth and legend. Everyone’s heard about Sasquatch, which a Tampico man claims to have captured on film in Northern California. There’s also “Batsquatch,” a creature supposedly spotted around Mount St. Helens that makes the flying monkeys in “The Wizard of Oz” look like household pets, and the Dragon of Lake Chelan.
YAKIMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Arnie Moreno art showing at 14 Hands Winery in Prosser WA

Local resident and retired teacher Arnie Moreno has an art showing at the 14 Hands Winery in Prosser, Washington and a small show in the library at Shorewood High School. October 8, 2022 - November 4, 2022 Daily, 11:00am-5:00pm. Join us in our tasting room throughout the month of October...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can't proceed due to his mental health. The suspect...
YAKIMA, WA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy