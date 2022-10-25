ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Cover2 Hawaii high school football Week 13 rankings

By Christian Shimabuku
 2 days ago
Crunch time has arrived for the high school football season in Hawaii, particularly on Oahu, where the OIA and potentially the ILH will crown champions this weekend.

Kahuku and Mililani will play for the OIA Open title at Farrington on Friday at 7:30 p.m., while Aiea takes on Waipahu in the OIA Division I title game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Mililani in a championship doubleheader, which is preceded by the OIA Division II championship game between Kaiser and Nanakuli at 4 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Saint Louis takes on Punahou at Farrington at 6 p.m. A win for Punahou would give the Buffanblu their first ILH title since 2014, while a victory for Saint Louis would force a winner-take-all ILH Open championship rematch between the two teams next week.

With Kaiser as the one exception, every team playing a game on Oahu with championship implications this weekend is ranked in the latest Cover2 Top 12 poll, which is voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island.

Monday’s poll is below:

Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of October 24)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
HAWAII STATE
